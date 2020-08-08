To tweet or not to tweet: Hamlet revived as a moody millennial while Oscar Wilde fairy tale is a jewel

Colin Murphy's potted version of Hamlet, running at 46 ­minutes, covers a lot of dramatic ground. Most of the action is there, just sped up substantially. Set in an alternative contemporary Derry, the show combines Murphy's docudrama instinct, honed on his factual plays, with the fantastic aspects of contemporary speculative dystopian fiction.

Murphy wades bravely into Shakespeare's poetic idiom with some Lin-Manuel Miranda style rhyming of his own: pairing "accuse" with "fake news"; "Derry" with "make merry"; and off-rhyming "mirror up to nature" with "trolls and haters". A reminder that Tom Stoppard, too, developed his craft with cod-Shakespeare. The funky updating serves to underline how peculiarly modern Shakespeare's writing can often sound. Hamlet tweets: "That one may smile and smile and be a villain." Shakespeare would have been a boss on Twitter.

The adaptation was written specifically for Stage Beyond, a Derry theatre company for adults with learning difficulties. The original Shakespearean language, alongside the Murphy pastiche, suits the actors' formal performance style well. Originally conceived and rehearsed as a live theatre show, the production migrated to RTÉ Radio 1 when the May stage run was Covid-cancelled. Kudos to RTÉ Radio Drama for picking it up.

Conall Morrison directs what must have felt like a daunting task with a slick, technological touch. The production's alternative reality sci-fi feel is neatly buffed with plenty of audio effects, familiar to our ears from contemporary gaming. Si Schroeder's beguiling original electronic score adds particular charm.

Oisín Kelly holds the play together as a troubled, millennial Hamlet, posting his soliloquys on his vlog, leading to public speculation about his mental health. The familiar voice of UTV presenter Paul Clark broadcasts on 'Derry News 24', filling in on plot updates. Patrick O'Kane's haunting tones as the ghost of Hamlet's father shimmer on the air. Alan Doherty's Guildenstern, with his electronic-enhanced voice, reminds us that technology is all around.

For people who know their Shakespeare well, this adaptation is very funny, listening to how a thoroughly 2020 sensibility chops its way around the original 1600 material: the computer cloud is here referred to as a "congregation of vapours". For the tech literate, the play feels like a videogame with stylish archaic lingo. This is top-class work with an intellectual theatrical energy that is clever, original and totally infectious.

The Happy Prince

Irish Georgian Society Until Aug 15

To kick off their post lockdown return, Bewley's Café Theatre has revived this popular lunchtime show: a virtuoso performance of the Oscar Wilde children's story.

Michael James Ford's innate stage presence is that of urbane authority; it feels like he may have been born in a tuxedo costume. But he then cuts against his own type with a charming and skittish embodiment of the heroic little swallow who defers his trip south to Egypt for the winter. The swallow flies about the city, helping the golden statue of the prince to distribute jewels and gold leaf from his ornate person to the poor. One of the poor is a playwright, which seems apt.

Bairbre Ní Chaoimh directs this hugely appealing story with command and confidence. Violinist Denice Doyle performs a new accompaniment arranged by Philip Dodd, adding occasional musical sound effects. She also fills out crowd scenes; her winning presence adds theatrical heft and grace.

The temporary venue of the Octagonal Exhibition Room at the Irish Georgian Society, with its curious collection of architectural details on the walls, provides an element of found design to the sweet fairy tale. This is a delightful 35 minutes, a moral story and a paean to goodness and charity. Presented with impeccable social distancing, it is a tonic for the times.

Indo Review