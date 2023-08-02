Titanic the Musical: you’d miss the iceberg

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin until Aug 5

We were looking forward to seeing how a big commercial show would handle one of the most notorious collisions ever reported: the 1912 encounter between the Titanic and the iceberg. But sadly, there was no iceberg; the best effect we got was a half-hearted tilt of the deck. We may have become spoiled by other touring shows with spectacular effects at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre. They should have strapped an iceberg onto the helicopter from Miss Saigon.