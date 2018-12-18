Les Misérables at Dublin's Bord Gáis Energy Theatre has been sold out for weeks.

Tickets to see Les Misérables at Bord Gais Energy Theatre tonight selling for €21,598 each

However, there are three tickets for circle seats at tonight's show selling for €21,598 each on third party sales site, Viagogo.

Indeed, there may well be someone with very deep pockets so desperate to see the sleek production, with our own Killian Donnelly in the lead role of Jean Valjean, that they would spend the price of a family car on just one seat.

Speaking to Independent.ie last week, producer Cameron Mackintosh said that demand for tickets for the production was unprecedented.

It has been, he said, "the biggest advance sale of any of my shows in the UK and Ireland".

“Normally with Dublin people they wait until about two weeks before the show comes and finally think, ‘oh, I’ll get a ticket now!’ and then you get this flood,” he added.

This show, however, has been different; “We’ve done incredibly well with my shows here before but we’ve never seen this and I don’t think the theatre has either.”

Viagogo is a third party seller site where sellers are free to ask for whatever price they deem appropriate - prices are not set by Viagogo.

A spokesperson for the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre said that the production is sold out and advised customers to "check daily for late production releases".

In a statement released to Independent.ie, they added, "Bord Gáis Energy Theatre do not condone or endorse any third party vendors.

"Ticketmaster are our only approved and official ticket vendor.

"All online purchases should be made via www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie or www.ticketmaster.ie. In person bookings can be made at the box office located within the theatre."

Asked if it is possible to check whether or not tickets are genuine before purchase, Viagogo said, "The tickets sold on Viagogo's platform are genuine tickets that have been sold on by the original ticket purchaser in good faith. That is why we back every ticket with the Viagogo guarantee.

"Viagogo provides a platform for third party sellers to sell tickets to event goers. Viagogo does not set ticket prices, sellers set their own prices, which may be above or below the original face value."

