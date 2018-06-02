Creator of Father Ted Graham Linehan has announced that Father Ted will return - in musical form.

Creator of Father Ted Graham Linehan has announced that Father Ted will return - in musical form.

'This is not a drill' - Graham Linehan announces 'Pope Ted - The Father Ted musical'

The writer of one of the UK's most popular sitcoms of all-time took to Twitter and told fans he had a big announcement.

Linehan revealed that he and Ted writing partner Arthur Matthews had been working on a Father Ted musical entitled 'Pope Ted - The Father Ted musical'. The music has been written by Neil Hannon from the Divine Comedy who performed the theme of the original show.

The show followed the misadventures of three priests and their housekeeper on a remote island off the coast of Ireland and became a massive success. Ted Star, Dermot Morgan died the day after filming the final episode of the show, while veteran Father Jack actor Frank Kelly passed away in 2016.

Ardal O'Hanlon starred as dim-witted priest Father Dougal, alongside former Shameless and Eastenders actress Pauline McLynn played persistent housekeeper Mrs Doyle. Linehan indicated that casting for the project was still some way off.

Hey, guess what. — Graham YES Linehan (@Glinner) June 2, 2018 Fans were sceptical and many suggested that Linehan was only pulling their legs. "This is not a drill!," Linehan posted on Twitter.

"This is true and not one of my stupid jokes, I promise. Didn’t want to do something until the right idea came along.

"This was the right idea. Arthur and I have been laughing our arses off while writing it. Just like the old days.

"It’s the real final episode of Father Ted," he posted. Fans are already abuzz on social media at the prospect of returning to Craggy Island. Let's hope Graham Linehan's Twitter account hasn't been hacked, for his sake!

You can catch yourself up on all the best moments from the show below.

Belfast Telegraph