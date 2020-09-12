| 10.9°C Dublin

Theatrical energy is undimmed at the fightback fringe festival

On the Fringe: Before You Say Anything was performed to a socially distant audience in Dublin Castle. Photo by Simon Lazewski

A sense of sacred intimacy is easily created by Malaprop Theatre in the delightful interior of the Chapel Royal in Dublin Castle, where Before You Say Anything premiered to a socially distanced audience of 30. The 45-minute play is about the negative effects of policing on individuals, but the brutalities here are more subtle than the cases making international headlines.

There are three story strands: a gay 19th-century Dublin man hides his flamboyant insouciance from the law; an Irish woman flees domestic violence in 1980s London, where her husband-perpetrator is a detective; and a grieving sister performs a eulogy for a woman who has killed herself, having been photographed naked in a cell by police.

This third part contains echoes of the tragic death of journalist and blogger Dara Quigley - to whom the play is dedicated - who died by suicide after CCTV footage of her naked and disturbed in public, was shared online by a garda. Written by Dylan Coburn Gray with the company, the writing style is reminiscent of early Caryl Churchill, where the historical and the contemporary chime to create a potent political energy.