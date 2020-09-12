Theatrical energy is undimmed at the fightback fringe festival

On the Fringe: Before You Say Anything was performed to a socially distant audience in Dublin Castle. Photo by Simon Lazewski

A sense of sacred intimacy is easily created by Malaprop Theatre in the delightful interior of the Chapel Royal in Dublin Castle, where Before You Say Anything premiered to a socially distanced audience of 30. The 45-minute play is about the negative effects of policing on individuals, but the brutalities here are more subtle than the cases making international headlines.

There are three story strands: a gay 19th-century Dublin man hides his flamboyant insouciance from the law; an Irish woman flees domestic violence in 1980s London, where her husband-perpetrator is a detective; and a grieving sister performs a eulogy for a woman who has killed herself, having been photographed naked in a cell by police.

This third part contains echoes of the tragic death of journalist and blogger Dara Quigley - to whom the play is dedicated - who died by suicide after CCTV footage of her naked and disturbed in public, was shared online by a garda. Written by Dylan Coburn Gray with the company, the writing style is reminiscent of early Caryl Churchill, where the historical and the contemporary chime to create a potent political energy.

Maeve O'Mahony brings tragic stoicism to the grieving sister; Peter Corboy's lightness of touch adds playful texture to the generally serious air; Ghaliah Conroy's dancing provides a heightened theatricality. Claire O'Reilly directs with verve, deftly shaping the disparate elements into a stylish whole. This is thinking theatre at its best. The seeds for 1,000 Miniature Meadows arrived in the post, along with a password for the website where you can listen to the show. I participated in this event in my garden, but any patch of nature would do. Created by Shanna May Breen and Luke Casserly, the show is a product of the enhanced focus on nature that many people experienced during lockdown. Your attention is constantly drawn both to your immediate natural surroundings (my garden's a mess) and the larger environment, where so many species are endangered (the world's in a worse mess). There are 50 minutes of listening; some voices are expert, others passionate. Brendan Farrell's sound design includes buzzing bees, squawky seagulls, splashy rain, and the Luas. The beguiling voice of Breen issues the instructions. At the end, you plant your wildflower seeds in a patch of ground. While often intriguing, this needed another dramatic ingredient and another layer of complexity. The seed of a brilliant idea that hasn't yet fully germinated. Actor/writer Caitríona Ní Mhurchú has a long-tailed, distinctive career. Her impressive performances include the underrated Tom and Vera by Desperate Optimists back in the 2013 Dublin Theatre Festival. Her new one-woman show Transmission is a fascinating personal theatrical essay. It draws links between her former career as an RTÉ presenter in the 1990s and her forebears' roles as lighthouse keepers for Irish Lights. The show raises themes of time, technology and the march of human obsolescence. Her grandfather was the last person to see the Titanic afloat as it passed his post on the Fastnet Rock; her mother, here represented by a LED-lit ground-robot, is the family archivist and kept clippings of everything. A highlight is the recreation of Ní Mhurchú's unsuccessful green-frocked audition to present the Eurovision. In feedback, she was told she was "too old-fashioned, too colleen, too John Hinde for 1993". The writing gets really interesting at this point, delving into issues of professional failure, but the performance loses courage and clams up. No director is credited, and there is plenty of inventive stage detail in furniture use, lighting and movement. But finally, there is too much of the guarded TV presenter and not enough of the vulnerable actor.