Theatre: ‘It will be broadcast live so it will have that aspect of danger’

‘I really believe in theatre being visceral. If you’re analysing it before you’re feeling it, then it’s not quite right,” says director Sara Joyce. She is on lunch break during the final week of rehearsals for Once Upon a Bridge, Sonya Kelly’s new play for Druid which will be live-streamed for four performances over three days from the Mick Lally Theatre in Galway, beginning next Thursday.

This rehearsal process is hugely different from the norm as the company has to comply with Covid-19 guidelines. Joyce, the three actors, an assistant director and a stage manager are in the rehearsal room, all masked. The cast wear masks until they are in their spots. Everyone is at least two metres apart.

“Obviously it affects what I can do physically, because we have to keep the two-metre rule, so you are ruling out a lot of interaction,” says Joyce. But Sonya wrote the play with Covid in mind. We always knew it was going to be a socially distanced work.”

The original plan, before Level 5 restrictions, was to have a limited socially distanced audience. The afternoon Joyce and I speak, the sound designer Alma Kelliher had also attended rehearsal that morning, but on a Zoom link, playing in music from her base in Dublin. Set and lighting designer Sinéad McKenna also attends via Zoom, but will have to be on site for the tech rehearsal. Various people, including the vision mixer, will do their jobs from different rooms inside the Druid building.

They will have four cameras for the live broadcast. It sounds like a lot but in reality it is not, says Joyce, when you consider the choices between having the camera close on someone’s face or in a full length or wide shot. “But it will be broadcast live, with people watching in real time, so it will have that aspect of danger.”

Originally intending to be an actor, Joyce recalls how the directing bug hit while she was studying for a BA in drama and theatre studies at Trinity College Dublin. A class on Cloud 9 by Caryl Churchill, taught by Dr Melissa Sihra, opened her eyes. Suddenly she wanted to see the shape of the play on the stage.

“So many people hated it. We had a big argument in the seminar and I was fascinated by how divisive it was. I don’t think it is possible to understand this play without seeing it. That was first play I directed.”

It was produced in Trinity Players, a place where she made connections with many ongoing collaborators, including Druid regular actor Siobhán Cullen, who is in this show. The other cast are Druid ensemble member Aaron Monaghan and UK-based Nigerian Adetomiwa Edun.

Joyce graduated from Trinity in 2011 and followed this up with up with a year studying physical theatre at the École Jacques Lecoq in Paris. Originally from outside Blessington, Co Wicklow, she is now settled in London: “It was always my ambition to work between Ireland and the UK.”

She has an impressive CV with stints as assistant or associate director with names such Richard Eyre, Dominic Dromgoole, Claire van Kampen and Gavin Quinn. Her directing credits include Hunch by Kate Kennedy (another Trinity collaborator) at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2018. In 2018 she was one of the Old Vic 12, one of the best theatre-artist development schemes in the UK.

Her current role directing at Druid is a “fantasy fulfilment”. Once Upon a Bridge is set in London and involves an Irish woman, an English man and a Ghanaian bus driver. The key event occurs on Putney Bridge. “It’s about the assumptions we make about other people without fully knowing them,” says Joyce, who loves the script, which she describes is as a comedy drama. “It works as a play,” she says, “and the cast are really good, so if it’s not interesting, it is literally all on me. It’s in my hands to mess up.”

