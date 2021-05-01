| -1.2°C Dublin

Theatre: Hospital visit offers poignant reflections on life under Covid

The Visiting Hour; gatetheatre.ie; on demand May 10-23

Stephen Rea and Judith Roddy appear in The Visiting Hour Expand
Siobhán Cullen in Boland Journey of a Poet by Druid. Photo: Emilija Jefremova Expand

Katy Hayes

This world premiere from playwright Frank McGuinness gives us a tender portrait of daughterly devotion: a young woman probes her father’s dementia-stricken brain for confirmation of their bond, like a devoted Cordelia attending to an addled King Lear. The play is set over a visiting hour during Covid-19. The dramatic shape is that of a jigsaw puzzle: small clues of a life are dropped here and there for the audience to assemble, but reliable narrator the father is not.

Stephen Rea plays the father, his mental struggle to master his weakened consciousness as palpable as any physical one. He is something of a fantasist, so we get a sense of what his life might have been as much as what it was. Did he really come second in the Eurovision Song Contest? Does it matter? Music threads its way through the narrative; both the father and the dead mother were singers. Judith Roddy plays the daughter with complex layers of yearning and loss, searching not for clues but for recognition.

