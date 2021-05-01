Theatre: Hospital visit offers poignant reflections on life under Covid

This world premiere from playwright Frank McGuinness gives us a tender portrait of daughterly devotion: a young woman probes her father’s dementia-stricken brain for confirmation of their bond, like a devoted Cordelia attending to an addled King Lear. The play is set over a visiting hour during Covid-19. The dramatic shape is that of a jigsaw puzzle: small clues of a life are dropped here and there for the audience to assemble, but reliable narrator the father is not.

Stephen Rea plays the father, his mental struggle to master his weakened consciousness as palpable as any physical one. He is something of a fantasist, so we get a sense of what his life might have been as much as what it was. Did he really come second in the Eurovision Song Contest? Does it matter? Music threads its way through the narrative; both the father and the dead mother were singers. Judith Roddy plays the daughter with complex layers of yearning and loss, searching not for clues but for recognition.

Director Caitríona McLaughlin adroitly uses the cruel glass window as a shape for the drama; most shots contain images of one character with the other reflected. There are some key moments of connection: Rea becomes upset and Roddy tries to comfort him through the glass. Consolations are sparse, but when a detail from her interest in geography as a child comes to him, it reassures her that he knows her still. This is a sombre work but Rea's inherent mischievousness refuses outright tragedy. Defiantly costumed by Katie Davenport in a frilled shirt and tuxedo, he mistakes his pyjama bottoms for clown pants; his fantasies are a weapon against death. As the daughter does not want to see her father in this state, so too we do not want to see a gaping Gate auditorium. However, Paul Keogan's lighting mercilessly insists on the altered theatrical space, with the chandeliers given prominence. Broadcast live over three nights, the show serves as a metaphor for theatre during Covid-19: communication across a window or screen is not the same as sharing a space, but human connection can withstand many barriers. This 75-minute lament touches deeply and Rea's sad clown will haunt you long after. Siobhán Cullen in Boland Journey of a Poet by Druid. Photo: Emilija Jefremova Warrior-poet's spirit lost in the flowers Boland: Journey of a Poet; druid.ie; on demand until tomorrow

Whatsapp Siobhán Cullen in Boland Journey of a Poet by Druid. Photo: Emilija Jefremova Warrior-poet’s spirit lost in the flowers Boland: Journey of a Poet; druid.ie; on demand until tomorrow The late poet Eavan Boland took a torch to the Irish poetic patriarchy and carved a space for women at the top of the lyric pyramid. Her writing and her persona were always meticulously controlled, but an angry impetus towards justice bubbled constantly underneath the polished surface. Writer Colm Tóibín here creates a life narrative out of her poetry and her prose, but in prioritising biographical details, including much information about her painter mother, Boland’s vital political role in shaping modern Irish poetry is effaced. Her greatest poetic hits are all here, however, including the incontrovertible feminist manifesto Night Feed and the masterpiece Quarantine, which audaciously celebrates heterosexual love amid the cruel history of the Irish famine. Live-streamed from the Mick Lally Theatre, actor Siobhán Cullen embodies Boland’s razor-sharp articulacy but not her fighting spirit. Painter Debbie Chapman sits at the back of the set, working on a portrait of Boland throughout the 50-minute show. This device feels like too much emphasis on painting — Boland’s mother’s métier, not hers. Director Garry Hynes usually has an unerring instinct for a scrappy battle but here takes a surprisingly mellow tone; the arranging of a bunch of flowers feels a bit twee. Something essential of the warrior-poet is lost.

