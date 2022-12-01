The Weir at the Abbey Theatre: perennial loneliness alleviated by haunting stories in the pub

The Weir was a breakthrough play for Conor McPherson; produced by the Royal Court in 1997, it established him as a major new voice in London when he was still in his mid-20s, and it has been revived countless times. It is written in a low key; there is little conflict and the interpersonal dynamics are subtle. No murders, no seductions, no betrayals: the drama lies in personal revelation.

The setting is a remote rural bar in Leitrim. News breaks that a woman from Dublin has bought a local boarded-up house. Her presence in the area provokes a frisson among the men; bachelors and married lads alike. Local big-man hotelier Fintan brings Valerie to the pub to introduce her around. What follows is a storytelling session, whereby each of the men tells a yarn with a supernatural element. Hauntings and fairy forts feature, but one case involves a paedophile. The stories progressively darken. Then Valerie tells a haunted story of her own, more terrible than any of the men’s.

This is an intimate play and director Caitríona McLaughlin contains the characters neatly inside a tight setting. The stage revolves to reveal Sarah Bacon’s meticulously designed pub interior: local history photos, squared linoleum flooring, furniture that has seen much use. Less successful is the use of two musicians, as well as a parked car outside, elements that draw attention to the cavernous Abbey stage. Rob Moloney’s sound design adds subtle howling winds; simple but effective.

Marty Rea is wonderful as Jim, the odd-job man who lives with his ageing mother — is there anything Marty Rea cannot do? Brendan Coyle is a rough-hewn Jack, living a life of regret. It becomes clear that the play is about loneliness as his final monologue reveals what truly haunts him. Jolly Abraham as the blow-in, and the only female voice, takes her moment and runs with it.

Seeing this play again in 2022, it should feel old-fashioned, but it doesn’t. Loneliness is perennial and these stunted men are still there in the pub, though clutching mobile phones now. Our awareness of the solace found in convivial spaces has been sharpened by two years of lockdown. We appreciate all the more the consolation to be found through stories told in the pub, and in the theatre.