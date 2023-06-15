The Tree Whisperer review: a squirrel joins the audience in walkabout play at the Botanic Gardens

Glasnevin, Dublin until June 24

Bewley’s Café Theatre continues with its innovative and impressive Walkabout series of outdoor site-specific plays; this one is an intriguing jaunt around the trees of the National Botanic Gardens. Writer director Matthew Ralli, who is also a horticulturist, creates a fanciful set-up. A modern druid called Fraxin is about to give a crowd (that’s us, the audience) a lesson in how to talk to trees. But she also has another client along, an irascible man called Joe. He has a cryptic nonsense rhyme about trees, dating from 1907, that he pays her to figure out for him. The rhyme is a series of directions that will lead Joe to what he says is a lost family heirloom.

Fraxin interprets the rhyme and follows the trail suggested, chatting to various of the trees as she goes, addressing them by name – Peter is a lime tree and Nigel a pine. When we finally get to the designated spot in an oak glade, we learn the true meaning of Joe’s quest and a bit more about Joe himself. The Irish crown jewels are involved.

The setting is super, and we had glorious sun on the opening day on Wednesday. Gene Rooney as Fraxin is a fetching druid-oddity, costumed superbly in a floral fairy dress with bovver boots by Róisín Ní Ghabhann. Patrick Ryan impresses as the short-tempered Joe. It turns out that’s not his real name.

Ralli’s play is a rich engagement with the natural surroundings of the Botanic Gardens. At one point a squirrel stopped to listen to Fraxin’s chat, like an attentive schoolchild. A robin flitted about the oak tree where the final revelations happen. This is a lovely way to encounter the pleasures that the gardens have to offer.

But there are weaknesses in the play. It is a bit repetitive early on, where Joe keeps chiding Fraxin to get a move on as she stops to chat. And the final section where all is revealed is over-stuffed with story. We would have benefitted from receiving some of this material earlier on.

But all in all, it’s a genial and original experience. It won’t win awards for drama, but made for a delightful stroll in the park.