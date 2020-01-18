The Sound of Music at BGE Theatre: Darkness of story is swamped by saccharine optimism

First produced on Broadway in 1959, less than 15 years after the end of WWII, this popular musical is probably best known to Irish audiences as the 1965 film starring Julie Andrews. With music and lyrics by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, and a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, it is broadly based on the memoir of Maria Augusta von Trapp, an ­Austrian private tutor who married her employer.

First produced on Broadway in 1959, less than 15 years after the end of WWII, this popular musical is probably best known to Irish audiences as the 1965 film starring Julie Andrews. With music and lyrics by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, and a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, it is broadly based on the memoir of Maria Augusta von Trapp, an ­Austrian private tutor who married her employer.

The story tells of a young postulant nun Maria, sent as a governess to the house of a widowed naval commander Georg von Trapp, to tutor his seven children. It is 1938, and the eve of the Nazi annexation of Austria. Captain von Trapp is intending to get married to glamorous widow Elsa Schraeder, but his Austrian nationalism makes him a tricky catch for a Viennese businesswoman on the make.

Her colleague, the musical impresario Max Detweiler, is organising a concert and wants the Von Trapp children to sing at it. The songs are indeed catchy and memorable, but they are so ingrained in the culture that it is impossible to listen to them with a fresh ear.

Megan Llewellyn as the Mother Abbess dominates the stage with her rich voice and easy charisma. Emilie Fleming as Maria lacks the necessary wild edge, especially in her opening rendition of the title song. Irish star Clelia Murphy makes a nicely opportunistic Elsa. Howard Samuels' morally complex Max is the most interesting figure on the stage; he is typical of the type of character that surfaces frequently in Nazi narratives, the collaborator who reveals a good side in the end.

