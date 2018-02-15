Entertainment Theatre & Arts

The Snapper is getting a stage adaptation - here's who's taking on the role made famous by Colm Meaney

The Snapper (1993)
Aoife Kelly

Every time The Snapper airs on terrestrial TV in Ireland Twitter goes nuts with fans revelling in the 1993 film's brilliance.

Based on Roddy Doyle's novel it was directed by Stephen Frears and starred Tina Kelleher as Sharon Curley, a Dublin teenager who finds herself pregnant but refuses to reveal the identity of the father.

Sharon Curley (Tina Kellegher) pictured with baby in The Snapper
Colm Meaney played her gruff but loving father and now a fellow Irish actor will take on the role in a stage adaptation of the second instalment of Doyle's Barrytown trilogy.

Those Meaney boots are some big boots to fill but Dublin actor Simon Delaney, who has performed in everything from The Fall and Moone Boy on TV to Hollywood fare like The Conjuring, is more than equipped for the challenge.

He took to Twitter to announce the news that he'll make his debut at The Gate Theatre in the role "of the most quotable Dublin Dad".

The role of Sharon Curley has yet to be cast but the play will run from June 14 to September 1 this year at the Dublin theatre which "sits right next door to the Rotunda Hospital where Sharon’s baby ‘the snapper’ is born…".

