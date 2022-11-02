The Safety Catch at The New Theatre: Racing along the road to glory and the grave

Playwright Nick Snow takes the story of the Dunlop family as the basis for this illuminating look into the world of motorcycle racing. Racing legend Joey Dunlop died in a crash aged 48. His brother Robert was similarly killed aged 47. Robert’s son William died aged 32. Here, Liam Beckett, lifelong friend of Robert, tries to persuade Robert’s other son Michael to give up racing and retire: “No more laurels and no more wreaths,” Liam pleads. “The road always wins in the end.”

The outline of the Dunlop story is familiar from news reports; William’s death at the Skerries 100 practice in 2018 recently churned up the tragic toll the sport has taken on the family. This play probes the core dilemma of motorcycle racing: glory can only be won at immense risk, so why do it?

Liam directly addresses the audience and also talks to the younger man he visits in his workshop. Michael is struggling with depressive demons. A parallel is drawn between the Dunlops and the families of Greek tragedy. While the classical analogy illuminates at first, it becomes a bit repetitive. The dramatic tension in the play derives from the conflict within Michael: will he retire to save himself, or follow his brother, father and uncle on the road to glory and perhaps the grave?

Joe O’Byrne directs with plenty of stylish touches: the three dead men are represented on stage by ghostly helmets. A final sequence that mimics a road race is quite a theatrical achievement in the snug space of the New Theatre. Dee Armstrong’s set is a corrugated iron-walled shed, a masculine space offering little comfort. Mark Gavin’s techo-inflected music supplies an effective adrenalin echo.

Fra Gunn is earnest and persuasive as Liam. Andrew McCracken hits affecting depths as Michael as he tries to explain it all: the bike, the road, the speed, the sport. It’s all a drug to him. The adrenaline kick is vividly conveyed, yet it’s still hard to understand the lure. But that is a key aim of the theatre: to ponder the inexplicable.