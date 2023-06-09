The Rice Krispie Killer snaps, crackles and pops with slick black comedy

Theatre review

When I was about nine I got my literary paws on a book called My Brother’s Keeper. I wasn’t meant to, of course. It was an adult novel by someone called Marcia Davenport. And it was based on a real-life story, which the blurb pointed out. I’ve never read anything else by Davenport, but the book haunts me to this day. And when I was nine, I woke from screaming nightmares for months. My own fault, as my parents weren’t slow in pointing out, for reading a book meant for grown-ups.