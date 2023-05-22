The Race at The Ark review: children’s dance and disability show reveals the realms of possibility

Part of Dublin Dance Festival. The Race’s run has concluded but the festival runs until May 28

Florent Devlesaver, Rob Heaslip and Helen Hall in The Race by Marc Brew at The Ark during Dublin Dance Festival. Photo by Ros Kavanagh

The world may be going to hell in a handcart, but some things are getting better. And one of those things is the general understanding of disability. International star choreographer Marc Brew, himself a wheelchair user since a car accident, creates his first dance for children for The Ark, Dublin Dance Festival and Arts & Disability Ireland.