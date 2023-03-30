The Ocean at the End of the Lane theatre review: Lonely boy saved by a bookish imagination

Dominic Ramsden, Keir Oglivy (Boy), Aimee McGolderick and Millie Hikasa (Lettie) in The Ocean at the End of the Lane. c. Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

This touring production of Neil Gaiman’s hit novel from the United Kingdom’s National Theatre is a potent reminder of just how effective old-school theatrical tricks can be, even now in our age of busy CGI and screen technology.

Gaiman’s story is about a bookish, motherless, twelve-year-old boy (Keir Ogilvy) after he witnesses the suicide of the family’s lodger who dies by carbon monoxide poisoning in the family car. He is befriended by a girl called Lettie (Millie Hikasa) from a nearby ancient cottage, so old it is mentioned in the 1086 Domesday Book.

She belongs to a family of good witches who guard the boundaries between this world and a dark underworld, via a pond that becomes an ocean. The suicide has created a fissure through which a wicked creature, a “flea”, can slip from that world into this. The wicked creature, now called Ursula (Charlie Brooks), turns up in the boy’s house with a1980s blonde perm. She is the new lodger/housekeeper, seduces the boy’s father and isolates the boy – classic Brothers’ Grimm wicked stepmother stuff. The boy is a devotee of C.S. Lewis’s Narnia stories and this is what saves him. The show is a love letter to the power of the juvenile literary imagination. A stellar job by director Katy Rudd infuses Joel Horwood’s adaptation with a roiling supernatural energy: funky stagehands in black vests assemble furnishings, pausing and speeding up in neat meta-theatrical jousts; they create oceans using shimmering drapes; forests and monsters from sticks and branches, being themselves part of the enchanted world. Puppetry and design are outstanding: the many-limbed spidery giant flea is impressive in scale; the little doll puppets of the boy and Lettie swirling in the ocean are endearing. This is a dark play: themes of maternal loss, suicide, and physical abuse render it a YA show rather than a kids’ one. This darkness is reflected in the lighting design, which allows for excellent illusions created by Jamie Harrison – actors exit stage left and suddenly appear stage right. This is an excellent show for teens; older audiences can marvel at the staging, whilst the younger ones can bob about on the boy’s complex emotional ocean.