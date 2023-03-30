| 13.4°C Dublin

The Ocean at the End of the Lane theatre review: Lonely boy saved by a bookish imagination

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin until April 1

Dominic Ramsden, Keir Oglivy (Boy), Aimee McGolderick and Millie Hikasa (Lettie) in The Ocean at the End of the Lane. c. Brinkhoff-Moegenburg Expand

Dominic Ramsden, Keir Oglivy (Boy), Aimee McGolderick and Millie Hikasa (Lettie) in The Ocean at the End of the Lane. c. Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Katy Hayes

This touring production of Neil Gaiman’s hit novel from the United Kingdom’s National Theatre is a potent reminder of just how effective old-school theatrical tricks can be, even now in our age of busy CGI and screen technology.

Gaiman’s story is about a bookish, motherless, twelve-year-old boy (Keir Ogilvy) after he witnesses the suicide of the family’s lodger who dies by carbon monoxide poisoning in the family car. He is befriended by a girl called Lettie (Millie Hikasa) from a nearby ancient cottage, so old it is mentioned in the 1086 Domesday Book.

