The new queens of comedy: ‘Women have to fight more... You have to go and murder, because you have to murder for your gender’

A fresh wave of funny women are selling out venues across Ireland and amassing thousands of followers online. We speak to six of them about how Covid levelled the comedy playing field, the importance of the trail blazed by Joanne McNally and why there’s still no safe space to call out toxicity in the industry

Clockwise from bottom left: Fiona Frawley, Katie Boyle and Ali Fox are part of a new wave of female acts selling out comedy venues. Pictures: Fergal Phillips/Dora Kazmierak

Kirsty Blake Knox Today at 03:30