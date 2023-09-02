The new queens of comedy: ‘Women have to fight more... You have to go and murder, because you have to murder for your gender’
A fresh wave of funny women are selling out venues across Ireland and amassing thousands of followers online. We speak to six of them about how Covid levelled the comedy playing field, the importance of the trail blazed by Joanne McNally and why there’s still no safe space to call out toxicity in the industry
After Kildare native Katie Boyle graduated from art college, she packed her bags and moved to New York.