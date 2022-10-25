The Master: Tóibín’s story couched in moving music as Henry James confronts his unlived life

James Wafer as Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr and Thomas Birch as Henry James in The Master. Photo by Pádraig Grant

With a libretto by Wexford native Colm Tóibín, composer Alberto Caruso gives memory an operatic shape as writer Henry James looks back at the troubles of his life.

This Wexford world premiere chamber opera is adapted from Tóibín’s book of the same name, The Master. The focus is James’s grief following the death by suicide of his great friend Constance Fenimore Woolson. It is a ghost story where the dead make emotional demands on the living.

We encounter the disastrous 1895 London opening night of his play Guy Domville. In a merciless scene, the hoi polloi boo the writer, an event that plays havoc with his social awkwardness and professional anxiety.

The other main source of his distress is his repressed homosexuality. James’s friends parade eligible ladies for him in the hope he will marry. The trial of Oscar Wilde is an off-stage scare story and James’s internalised homophobia prevents him from fully knowing himself. The ghost of Constance, whose presence is both assertive and haunting, takes him on a journey through his past, and her suicide comes to represent his own inability to fully live.

Stage director Conor Hanratty brings inventive shape to group scenes, creating a tangible sense of the social world that the hero fails to fully inhabit. Caruso himself plays the piano score live and also directs the singers from his stool, an impressive feat over the 105 minutes.

Tenor Thomas Birch is a moving Henry James, his voice expresses his intelligence while his troubled face is full of repression. Annabella-Vesela Ellis has an earnest charm as Constance in her rich mezzo soprano voice, but her character feels underexplored in the libretto. Caruso’s piano score is unshowy and emotionally subtle.

The musical journey supports rather than dominates the characters’ journey; a musical mood that feels right for Henry James’s considered literary style.

The story could be tightened a bit in the latter stages. But overall this is a touching deep look inside the mind of a man whose best moments were on the page rather than in life. Constance’s advice from her grave is for Henry James to buckle up and live. Thoughtful ideas couched in moving music.