The Gate’s sly ‘Endgame’ holds a mirror to a post-Covid world

Endgame Gate Theatre

When Beckett’s Endgame was first staged in 1957, it was seen, probably inevitably, as a parable for post-nuclear extinction, its four characters as the last survivors in an uninhabitable desert.

The pandemic may not have been as devastating as a nuclear war – but it has scarred us enough to help us identify with the bleak vision of a world which will never be the same again. But at least there is still a world out there for us to come to terms with.

Maybe that is why director Danya Taymor has chosen to allow an almost fierce dynamic into her new interpretation of the masterpiece in her production for the Gate in Dublin.

Read More

It comes in the form of comedian Frankie Boyle as Hamm, semi-moribund, blind, crippled, confined to his filthy chair and utterly dependent on Clov, the boy/man who mysteriously appeared (from another life?) and now devotes himself with cranky subservience to Hamm’s every need.

Except that isn’t true. In this production, Hamm is uneasily sly. There is a sense that his physical size may be only an aspect of him; that power has not fled his body andthat maybe, just maybe, he may turn – and the feeble Clov may become, in his turn, a physical as well as an emotional victim.

There is a hint in Hamm’s parents, Nell and Nagg, confined to dustbins, mutilated and wasting away in a hideous wait for death. They exchange queries on their separate discomfort: when was the sawdust on which their “stumps” rest last changed?

Testily, they remember that they no longer have the luxury of sawdust: now it is sand, and even that has been unchanged for too long. Suddenly, there is a chilling sense that the wasting may not be an accident of malevolent nature, but rather of malevolent intent on the part of their persistently whining mass of a son.

Video of the Day

It’s just a wisp, but deeply unsettling, as the massive figure of Hamm dominates his kingdom of three – Nell and Nagg, themselves half dead in more ways than one, and Clov, battling to maintain them all with flailing, weedy incompetence.

Expand Close Gina Moxley and Seán McGinley in 'Endgame' at The Gate / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gina Moxley and Seán McGinley in 'Endgame' at The Gate

Clov reports from the outside world without ever visiting it, climbing laboriously to high-set tiny windows to report on the nothingness beyond. Yet there is something that can get in: he finds a rat in the kitchen, and with a flicker of what used to be ordinary compassion, he says it will die if he doesn’t kill it.

And we are left with a question: will Clov, once an interloper, be the deus ex machina sent to end it for them all?

And at the end, we don’t know if we are witnessing the ultimate act of compassion or a vengeful act of bitter triumph, as Clov, finally dressed for the outside world, and with Nell and Nagg silenced in death, stands to witness Hamm’s final breath. However we interpret it, it’s as devastatingly nihilistic as anything Beckett ever put on stage.

Boyle’s performance is layered and impressive, even if one disagrees, as I did, with the overall interpretation. Robert Sheehan’s Clov is magnificent, a sustained desperate trudge through a world of pain and hopelessness that never falters.

And as Nell and Nagg, there are heart-wrenching performances from Gina Moxley and Seán McGinley (especially the former),as as they exchange separate memories of shimmering days of love – all they have to sustain them now in the depths of their rejection.

Sabine Dargent’s set is exquisitely artful, as it raises Hamm slightly above the flat earth, in a disintegrating room that is both kingdom and prison. It’s lit with wonderful subtlety by Isabella Byrd, changing as to mood rather than any influence from the physical world outside.

Costumes are by Katie Davenport, echoing the sense of prison with what we can see of Nell and Nagg’s garb, with Hamm’s layers of protection, gathered perhaps as the years have encroached, and Clov by contrast, pared down to the essential pitiful work gear of navvy/errand boy.

The world survived the 1950s threat of nuclear war. Today, dazed but warily thankful, we are re-opening our world after Covid. And Samuel Beckett’s nihilism is an oddly hopeful indicator that, as he has said elsewhere, “I’ll go on.”