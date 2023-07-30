‘The explosion of murals is great as it’s changing cities and making them more attractive’ – Ireland’s thriving street art scene

With a host of new talent creating provoking works, we talk to some key players in the scene to find out what drives them, and what social impact their art has

When artist Asbestos became aware of the street art scene in New York at the turn of the 2000s, he realised this was an answer for people who, like himself, felt locked out of the gallery system. The Dublin-based creative, best known for his ‘Lost’ series (posters placed in public spaces relating to fictitious lost items, an ongoing project), is self-taught and one of Ireland’s most prominent street artists.