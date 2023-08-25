The Devil Himself review: true crime and high drama in 1880s Pennsylvania

Smock Alley Theatre, Dublin until September 2

Fringe company AboutFACE Theatre make the most of scant resources and mount a large-scale period show with great energy and verve. Their work frequently has an American inflection and The Devil Himself follows in this vein. The show is based on real late 19th-century events: it is the story of a society girl in Pennsylvania whose fiancé breaks off their engagement, accusing her of lasciviousness both with himself and with other men. Her father is outraged on her behalf, leading to a pistol fight. Her brother later wades into the fray. The outcome is a number of murders leading to a couple of court cases, with a bit of embezzlement thrown in.