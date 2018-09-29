‘The biggest hassle is trying to choreograph Ryan Tubridy – he’s as hyper as the kids!’ - Late Late Toy Show and Olympia Panto performance producer

Behind the Scenes: We meet key Irish and Ireland-based talent working behind the scenes in the TV, film, radio, theatre, and music industries. This week we're chatting to Irish producer Stuart O'Connor, the man behind the Toy Show's magical musical numbers, the wonderful Olympia Panto, and more.

Behind the Scenes: We meet key Irish and Ireland-based talent working behind the scenes in the TV, film, radio, theatre, and music industries. This week we're chatting to Irish producer Stuart O'Connor, the man behind the Toy Show's magical musical numbers, the wonderful Olympia Panto, and more.

Starting out...

Stuart started out as a dancer in panto starring with Jack Cruise in the Olympia when he was just six years old in 1977. Jack Cruise was the first man to dress as a dame in the Olympia in the 60’s and 70’s, "He was the Maureen Potter equivalent in the Olympia back then," says Stuart.

He performed in Brendan Grace’s first Panto in the Olympia in 1981, and appeared with well-known stars Maureen Potter, Twink, Brendan Grace, June Rodgers. He continued as a dancer in panto as a adult, progressed to choreographing and ultimately producing. He set up Spotlight Productions in 2005 and has helmed panto, produced The Late Late Toy Show performances for the past decade, and even dabbled in Eurovision.

"I’ve always been involved in show business of some description all my life but I wasn’t from a show business family. The only connection would have been an aunt who was one of The Big 8 who went to Las Vegas with Brendan Boyer. She still lives there. My family think I’m the golden child. My mam and dad would have always loved it and loved dropping me and in and out [to auditions and shows]. I’m the youngest. They were always telling me to get a real job though – I’m still being told that!”

From dancer to producer...

Stuart and Spotlight, in association with Pat Egan Productions, produce the hugely successful Christmas Pantomimes in the Olympia Theatre each year. They feature a cast of up to 150 children (although not all working at the same time). With two stage schools, in Navan and Carlow, which he runs with his wife Ciara, however, he's well used to working with kids, and animals, as he explains.

"Adults are great but the kids just bring an energy to something that you just don’t get with a group of adults. We deal with a large number of children in the theatre but when you see the performance and the up-tempo stuff it really is electric. We’re used to working with kids. And we’ve had plenty of animals too – ponies, dogs, birds, everything on stage. With the ponies there would obviously be ‘accidents’ on stage but luckily they would be timed for the end of the first half so you have time to clean up!"

It's fair to say panto is Stuart's biggest undertaking - it takes a year to plan each run so once one panto has finished he's sourcing sets in the UK for the next year. Last year his producing skills were particularly put to the test when Olympia panto regular Al Porter stepped down from his role in the wake of sexual assault allegations just three weeks before opening night.

"In one sense you go, ‘things happen and you need to just rise over it and get on with it and do it’. I suppose that’s where the job of being a producer really comes in," says Stuart of Porter's departure. However, the team managed to pull it together and former Mrs Brown's Boys star Rory Cowan stepped in at the last minute to play the role.

"Rory came to as at very short notice last year but he really stepped up to the plate. He forgot his lines and everything but the audience found that very funny. This time he has a bit more time for preparation but I still think he'll probably forget his lines," he says.

This year's panto also boasts singer and Dancing with the Stars winner Jake Carter as Aladdin, social media influencer and presenter James Patrice, Dancing With the Stars star Erin McGregor and panto regular Ryan Andrews and Stuart hopes the mix of talent will appeal to all generations.

Singer Jake Carter and Karen Byrne are the winners of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. Pic: kobpix

For the O'Connors it's also a family affair. They've never had a 'normal' Christmas.

"Myself and my wife met in panto as well – it’s our 20-year wedding anniversary in October. We met on a panto in Dublin and we’ve worked every Christmas since. We’ve two kids of our own and they’re in the panto so they come with us. We only have Christmas Eve and Christmas Day off. Every year we go to my wife’s sister’s for dinner and normally the four of us end up falling asleep after dinner. On Stephen’s Day it’s back into the theatre."

Toy Show

Stuart joined the Toy Show team on Ryan Tubridy's first year as presenter and he has been producing the performance aspect of the show for the past four years. This year is Ryan's tenth at the helm and Stuart is pulling out all the stops to make it the most memorable Toy Show intro ever.

"It is a dream job in terms of television and I also get to go out around the country and see the fantastic talent who become the acts on the show. Our biggest achievement in the last number of years has obviously been the opening but also getting more children involved than ever. Instead of five kids singing we’ll have 70 kids in studio," says Stuart.

Ryan Tubridy pictured during the opening sequence of the RTÉ One Late Late Toy Show. Picture Andres Poveda

"Seeing it come together in studio on the day is really exciting but it’s mayhem, absolute mayhem. It’s still in Studio 4 in Donnybrook which is fantastic but it’s not the 3Arena. You’re trying to reinvent the wheel every year. But it steps up every year because the expectation is that it’s bigger and bigger and this year we deliver again – the team is really special this year because it’s our tenth year and we’re really pushing the boat out to make it a big year for Ryan.

"Before the Late Late team break in May we have had two or three meetings and it really ramps up towards the end of August. We meet twice a week for brainstorming.

Ryan Tubridy pictured during the opening sequence of the RTÉ One Late Late Toy Show. Picture Andres Poveda

"We also see 30 to 40 kids per location when we’re scouting around the country and about 50 in Dublin. That’s after we’ve gone through thousands of tapes and USB keys of the performances so the reality is I have to look at everything with an open mind in terms of how will it fit into one of our items. You realise the work that has gone into sitting down with a parent and figuring out what they’re going to do and how they’ll dress up and then they have to post the video in. It’s a lot of work but we appreciate it."

The biggest challenge, however, is the presenter...

"The biggest hassle for me is trying to choreograph Ryan – in a good way!" laughs Stuart, who says it's more to do with his distractibility than his dancing ability.

"He actually has come on over the last number of years but as soon as the kids come into rehearsals he’s gone - firing a gun, throwing a teddy, eating sweets. He’s as hyper as they are. The hardest job for me is to try to calm him down and [get him to] learn these steps!"

Eurovision...

Stuart was behind Jedward Waterline performance at Eurovision and he devised and directed The Best of Eurovision Show with six previous winners, Johnny Logan, Linda Martin, Niamh Kavanagh, Dana, Charlie McGettigan and Paul Harrington. He also mentored Ryan Dolan in 2013.

"People in Ireland don’t realise the scale of Eurovision, how big the production is, and how big our previous Eurovision acts like Johnny Logan and Linda Martin are across Europe – they’re making a living around Europe on the strength of Eurovision. People say it’s expensive and sending people over is expensive but we need to be there and to be seen to be at it. You don’t get an opportunity to get n Irish act on a global stage with that level of production very often. We need to take it. It’s is just phenomenal."

Of working with Jedward he says, "Jedward were off the stratosphere altogether. We really thought they were going to do it. The hype around them and the fans inside the hotel were on another level. In fairness to the two boys they rose to the challenge and they know how to play it on interviews and make every journalist feel special. I would never have a bad word to say about them. They were four years with us in the Olympia panto too and they were just incredible."

Advice for anyone hoping to pursue a career in musical theatre...

"It’s hard to make a career out of musical theatre. It’s hard for young people growing up. The opportunities are not there and a lot of live theatre is brought in to Ireland from the UK. The Bord Gais Energy Theatre is fantastic but it’s primarily a UK house so the problem for Irish entertainers and young acts is that they ultimately end up going to the UK.

Susan McFadden -Cast member of Andrew Lloyd Webbers "Cats" pictured prior to the shows opening at The Bord Gais Energy Theatre Dublin, The show which continues until September 7th, has not played in Ireland in over 21 years stars Susan McFadden. Tickets are on sale from 20 euro. For more see: www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie Picture:Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use

"Susan McFadden has been a friend of ours for years and she’s doing really well. Killian Donnelly, he went over from Navan, and he came back to the Bord Gais to pay Valjean [in Les Mis] – he’s a great young Irish fella who worked his way up and has been on Broadway and everywhere. It’s funny with Irish people – Colm Wilkinson went away and had this massive, incredible career and yet in Ireland people don’t realise the success he has had outside of Ireland. They don’t know how big a star these people become.

"It’s great when you do see Irish shows being supported and doing well. Coppers was a great success during the summer. It was brilliant to see. So was Once the year before that. I’m not knocking the UK shows – they’re great and they really broaden people’s horizons. We run trips with our kids to the Bord Gais theatre and they can see what they can end up doing."

The Olympia panto, Polly and the Magic Lamp, runs from Friday December 21 to Sunday January 6. Tickets are on sale now from Tketmaster @The Olympia Phone Bookings on 0818 719 330.

Read more: 'We've cast children who walked in off the street with natural talent' - auditions for Olympia Panto with Rory Cowan, Jake Carter, Erin McGregor on Sunday

Online Editors