The Beekeeper of Aleppo review: stage adaptation of Christy Lefteri’s refugee novel casts a spell

Gaiety Theatre, Dublin until Saturday April 15

Sincerity is an underrated dramatic value. This Nottingham Playhouse and UK Productions show tackles the story of Syrian refugees with heartfelt sincerity, and the result is very moving.

Christy Lefteri’s novel became an international bestseller on its publication in 2019; it is gracefully adapted here for the stage by Nesrin Alrefaai and Matthew Spangler, the unreliable narrative reflecting the fractured reality of trauma survivors.

Nuri and Afra, a Syrian husband and wife, journey from the ruins of Aleppo to the beaches of England, via the ruins of their minds. Before the war, Nuri worked as a beekeeper and the bees function in the story as a metaphor for civilised social organisation, as well as a locus for Nuri’s sanity. They lost their young son Sami when a bomb fell near their house.

The play follows their flight through Turkey, across the sea into Greece and from there to the UK. Along the way, they meet indifferent officialdom, local gangsters and kind fellow refugees of different nationalities. But there is no kindness capable of compensating them for the shocking devastation of their lives.

Director Miranda Cromwell smooths out the tumbling narrative using several commanding cameo parts, very effective video projection and constant movement of the cast as a physical chorus.

Alfred Clay and Roxy Faridany in The Beekeeper of Aleppo. Photo by Manuel Harlan

There is nothing new here in the sense that we know the bones of this story, we have heard it before, in the novel, in news reports and other accounts. But there is something unique about the flesh-and-blood experience of theatre when it comes to conveying the reality of others’ pain.

Roxy Faridany as Afra, blinded by the explosion that killed her son, delivers a performance of pure affecting truth. Alfred Clay as Nuri captures the disbelieving shock of a man whose mind is collapsing like the buildings of his home city.

This is woke theatre and the audience loved it. It’s on a busy commercial tour, so there is no sense that people are tired of hearing about refugees. Displaced people are the major topic de nos jours, and this show puts the refugee experience centre stage with a deeply felt and engrossing portrayal of a family in flight.