The Beauty Queen of Leenane review: Shades of grey take laughter out of Martin McDonagh’s black comedy

Lyric Theatre, Belfast until July 1

There is a sliding scale in black comedy, from bleak at one end to cartoonish at the other. And somewhere along this scale, productions of Martin McDonagh’s plays must be located. Too cartoonish and you lose the emotional finesse; too bleak and you lose the riotous fun that gives him his popular appeal. The comedy lies in the cruelty, and if you make the plays too real, if you pump the emotional realism too high, the comedy becomes too awful.