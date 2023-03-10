| 1.3°C Dublin

Tartuffe at the Abbey Theatre review: Ball gowns, techno and a TikTok twist to a 17th-century classic

Until April 8, then national tour until May 13

Aislín McGuckin, Frank McCusker and Emma Rose Creaner in Tartuffe. Photo by Ros Kavanagh Expand
Frank McCusker, Emmanuel Okoye, Pauline Hutton, Naoise Dunbar, Kevin Trainor, Ryan Donaldson, Emma Rose Creaner, Darragh Shannon and Aislín McGuckin in Tartuffe. Photo by Ros Kavanagh Expand

Katy Hayes

This new version of Molière’s Tartuffe is an experiment in tone that pays off nicely in a madcap production full of surprises.

The play from 1664 is a study in hypocrisy: Tartuffe, a penniless man, presents an elaborately pious and virtuous front to the world, whilst scheming behind the scenes for his own advancement. Orgon has taken him into his house and starts to prefer the interloper over his own son. Meanwhile, Tartuffe is trying to seduce his wife and grasp ownership of the property. The resourceful wife Elmire offers to expose Tartuffe’s villainy by appearing open to his advances, whilst her husband hides himself and observes — this is a brilliantly funny scene.

