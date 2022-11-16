Tara Flynn’s Repeal the Eighth story and Panti’s fighter spirit: social change and personal strain at the Abbey Theatre

Tara Flynn used to be best known as an actor and comedian. She had done a stint with the comedy group The Nualas and while not quite a household name, she was, in her own words, “fame-adjacent”.

During an event at Electric Picnic in the early stages of the campaign to repeal the Eighth Amendment, Flynn publicly declared she had had an abortion. Hers was one of those “bad” abortions: she wasn’t a rape victim or carrying a terminally ill foetus. She had had a normal, regular, average abortion: the most common type.

Her campaigning provoked a spree of hateful abuse, both online and in real life. And when the battle was won and the amendment overthrown, she crashed to the ground in despair and — again in her own words — she “lost her marbles”.

The campaigning story is intertwined with Flynn’s complicated relationship with her father — who died shortly before the whirlwind started, and thus she had no proper time to grieve. The character of Biddy Early is invoked — the 19th-century herbal healer, sometimes referred to as a witch, who lived near her father’s home in Co Clare — and used as a dramatic device.

The motivation for Flynn telling her own abortion story publicly was the fate of Savita Halappanavar in 2012, who died of sepsis after being denied a termination.

“After Savita, silence wasn’t an option,” she said. The campaign was an emotional furnace: a difficult place from which to fight off the hate.

Phillip McMahon directs this co-production between the Abbey and ThisIsPopBaby, and he shapes the material with his signature showbizzy undertow.

Designer Molly O’Cathain takes the marble image as her cue and, together with lighting designer Sinéad McKenna, does lovely things with spherical shapes.

Though very funny in parts, and jovial in ways, this is one of the saddest shows I have ever seen. It is as though the horror and hypocrisy of conservative Ireland is condensed into a cloud over Flynn’s head. She is such a likeable persona that one immediately feels grateful for the nice husband who doesn’t mind temporarily living with a “husk”. We do terrible things to women in this country, we always have, and this lucid show gives a sobering account of the cost.

Panti Bliss is not ready to give up the fight

Drag performer Panti Bliss is a first-rate raconteur. In this new show, we get a superb yarn about how, having temporarily broken up with her Brazilian partner, she had to bring an imposter with her to a fancy event in the Irish embassy in Vienna.

We get a funny account of how her luggage ended up getting searched for explosives at a London theatre while she tried desperately to conceal a blue dildo. She talks about the impact of The Queen of Ireland, the documentary about her life, on her parents; how her kind-hearted mother afterwards received moving letters from gay Irish men all over the world who had fled this hostile island. How her farming vet father took the rich variety of all life, including Panti’s, in his capable stride.

This show is also directed by Phillip McMahon, and presented as a double bill with Haunted, the two pieces together offer a picture of contemporary campaigning in Ireland. You need a thick skin for it and the persona of Panti is like a tough-as-nails armadillo. Her alter-ego Rory has been saved by her. She is like a weapon in a wig.

Now aged 53, and after a lifetime of battles, Panti has a sense of purposelessness. When she was growing up, being gay was a crime. But Ireland, having achieved the decriminalisation of homosexual acts, and then marriage equality, what comes next? The inner fighter is deflated and defunct. What is she now for?

An encounter with a young lesbian in highly reactionary Sarajevo reminds her of international battles not yet won. The story of the Irish journey on the issue of gay rights, in such a relatively short time, is helpful to international gay youth.

A face-off with protesters at a drag queen story session in a Mayo bookshop brings out the Queen Medb warrior woman in her, and that invigorates. She considers Martin Luther King’s contention that the arc of the moral universe always bends towards justice and doesn’t really agree.

Her questioning concludes with a worry that rights can go backwards as well as forwards, that progress can be as easily lost as gained. Thus, an ebullient and funny show concludes on a fighter’s note.

