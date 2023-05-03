Take Off Your Cornflakes review: Clear portrait of living and dying with Alzheimer’s

Bewley’s Café Theatre, Dublin, until May 13; Viking Theatre, Dublin, May 22-June 3

There is a lot of Alzheimer’s in theatre at the moment, what with Deirdre Kinahan’s collaboration with Bryan Murray in the Peacock (An Old Song, Half Forgotten), and this gentle portrait of a man losing his mental grip playing in Bewley’s Café Theatre. Take Off Your Cornflakes was first presented in the Dublin Fringe in 2017, created under the Show in a Bag scheme led by Fishamble.