Stumped: Beckett and Pinter come out to bat in delightful literary game

Bewley’s Café Theatre, Dublin; until August 19

There is something of the parlour trick about Shomit Dutta’s two-hander featuring Harold Pinter and Samuel Beckett. The play opens with the two men waiting to bat at a cricket match in the Cotswolds. This scenario is fact-adjacent: Pinter and Beckett were friends and they both played cricket. Into this mix swirls Dutta’s own cricketing interest: a classics scholar, he was a member of Pinter’s showbiz cricket team, the Gaieties Cricket Club. So the action in the play is not based on actual fact, but facts underpin it all the same.