Stumped: Beckett and Pinter come out to bat in delightful literary game

Bewley’s Café Theatre, Dublin; until August 19

Barry McGovern as Beckett and Michael James Ford as Pinter in Stumped at Bewley's Cafe Theatre. Photo by Colm Maher

Katy Hayes

There is something of the parlour trick about Shomit Dutta’s two-hander featuring Harold Pinter and Samuel Beckett. The play opens with the two men waiting to bat at a cricket match in the Cotswolds. This scenario is fact-adjacent: Pinter and Beckett were friends and they both played cricket. Into this mix swirls Dutta’s own cricketing interest: a classics scholar, he was a member of Pinter’s showbiz cricket team, the Gaieties Cricket Club. So the action in the play is not based on actual fact, but facts underpin it all the same.