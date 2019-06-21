Meet the 16-year-old fiddle player who is taking the Gaiety by storm this summer.

String to her bow: US fiddler Haley (16) to wow Gaiety audiences

Haley Richardson, from Pittsgrove township in New Jersey, is on her first tour with Riverdance, which is marking its 25th anniversary this year.

Haley came into the world nearly a decade after Jean Butler and Michael Flatley first burst on to the stage at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 but she already has many strings to her bow, first picking up the fiddle aged three.

As for Irish relatives, there is a remarkable link back to Sligo on her dad's side.

As a child her ancestor was playing on board a ship with his friend when he fell asleep. The boat took off with the little boy, along with his friend's family who were emigrating to the States.

"He ended up in America and his friend's family ended up raising him. He ended up becoming a doctor," she said.

The family has kept letters that were written between the families down through the years.

Riverdance runs until September 15 in the Gaiety.

