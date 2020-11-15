| 9.3°C Dublin

Stephen Rea: 'I was just distraught, I didn't know who I was...'

As he prepares to direct a new piece for the Abbey Theatre, acting legend Stephen Rea talks to Dónal Lynch about why he knew he wouldn't win an Oscar for his role in The Crying Game, waiting a lifetime to receive a compliment from his mother, and why he thinks Taoiseach Micheál Martin wants to prevent a united Ireland

Donal Lynch

It's the dead of a lockdown night in Dublin and, as the camera pans through the deserted streets, Stephen Rea's desolate lilt is the soundtrack to all that has been lost. A city's life force is waning and the actor reads an extract from Samuel Beckett's Malone Dies, in which the narrator portends his own end. "I shall soon be quite dead, at last, in spite of all. Then it will be the month of April, or of May, when the year is still young, a thousand little signs tell me so. Perhaps I'm wrong… I would not put it past me to limp on to the transfiguration, but I do not think so."

The reading features in a recent short film, Throes. It was, director Neil Jordan informed Rea afterwards, their 12th film together. It's a collaborative journey that has taken in some of the highlights of Irish cinematic history, including Michael Collins (1996), The Butcher Boy (1997) and Jordan's dark and glittering masterpiece, The Crying Game (1992).

RTÉ recently re-screened the film, but Rea, now 74, could hardly bear to watch. "It is so long ago now I don't even feel that I'm looking at myself."

Privacy