Stephen Rea: 'I was just distraught, I didn't know who I was...'

It's the dead of a lockdown night in Dublin and, as the camera pans through the deserted streets, Stephen Rea's desolate lilt is the soundtrack to all that has been lost. A city's life force is waning and the actor reads an extract from Samuel Beckett's Malone Dies, in which the narrator portends his own end. "I shall soon be quite dead, at last, in spite of all. Then it will be the month of April, or of May, when the year is still young, a thousand little signs tell me so. Perhaps I'm wrong… I would not put it past me to limp on to the transfiguration, but I do not think so."

The reading features in a recent short film, Throes. It was, director Neil Jordan informed Rea afterwards, their 12th film together. It's a collaborative journey that has taken in some of the highlights of Irish cinematic history, including Michael Collins (1996), The Butcher Boy (1997) and Jordan's dark and glittering masterpiece, The Crying Game (1992).

RTÉ recently re-screened the film, but Rea, now 74, could hardly bear to watch. "It is so long ago now I don't even feel that I'm looking at myself."

The film, with its themes of trans-sexualism and IRA violence, had an unusual box-office gestation. It was almost ignored in Britain until Miramax released it in the US, where it became one of the biggest indie hits of the decade.

"The English didn't want to see it because it was about an IRA man whose sensitivity was touched by the British soldier and the transvestite person," Rea recalls. "The Americans liked it because it was about sex.

"When Neil Jordan said to me 'and she's a man', that was the clincher for me - because it was the last thing you expected. It was earth-shattering at the time. It was dealing with stereotypes and a black soldier. It was about the humanity of an IRA soldier, and many of them were motivated by humanity."

Hinting at hidden depths of humanity, finding sympathy in the inherently unsympathetic, has always been Rea's understated genius. Stephen Woolley, who produced The Crying Game, once said of the actor that he "typifies a quiet, introspective but potentially violent, potentially passionate, potentially angry personality hidden behind the hangdog mouth. There's this surface level of chattiness and friendliness, and underneath that is a mass of guilt and questions about religion, race, sex - the subjects that Irish people are obsessed with."

Rea has also seemed to embody other national questions, about identity and belonging. He is that rare thing, an Ulster Protestant with deeply progressive ideals. Although he came from a unionist background in Belfast, he saw with awful clarity the injustice of the city of his childhood.

"The poet Derek Mahon, who died recently, said he got out of Belfast as soon as he could because it was a bigoted dump, and I always thought of Belfast as a dump," he tells me. "It was run by a very insensitive and cruel people who thought another part of the community was inferior to them."

He studied English literature at Queen's University. "The atmosphere was sectarian at the time but that was being changed by people like Eamonn McCann. Seamus Heaney had also been there before me. They were the kind of people who weren't impressed with the idea of having been given a place in university, they just thought, 'so what, we should have gotten that place anyway'. Eamonn thought you should be allowed to go to university if you just walked up to the gate and said you wanted to come in."

Rea trained at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin, before progressing to the Royal Court in London, then the Old Vic and the National Theatre. In 1980, he and Brian Friel set up their own company, Field Day Theatre Company, which toured Ireland and encouraged a new generation of Irish playwrights, at a time of hunger strikes and bombs. "I wasn't happy in my 20s. I was distraught. I just didn't know who I was. Things were bad. I wasn't happy about the Troubles, although I felt that they were deserved in a way."

He had been starring in films since Neil Jordan cast him in Angel (1982), but he only became famous worldwide after his performance in The Crying Game earned him a Best Actor Oscar nomination in 1993.

He says he knew didn't have a chance. "I knew that Pacino was going to win [for Scent of a Woman]. He was a darling of the Academy at that point. I didn't begrudge him but I thought that if anyone should have got it, it should have been Denzel Washington [for Malcolm X], but they weren't ready to give a black actor the Best Actor Oscar at that particular point."

Still, there was some consolation, as Rea became "a gay rights icon, for about five minutes".

"After the film came out, I was in New York, there was a Gay Pride march going down Fifth Avenue toward Washington Square Park, and they saw me and they started chanting my name. I waved at them a few times. It was surreal and lovely."

The film changed his career. "I had a consistent career in America after that. People knew who I was. But I didn't care if I was in London getting £18 a week, I had been just as happy doing that. I turned down roles that I thought were just typical roles for a guy from Belfast who'd just played an IRA man. I've done some movies that I thought were a mess."

Expand Close Jaye Davidson and Stephen Rea in The Crying Game (1992) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jaye Davidson and Stephen Rea in The Crying Game (1992)

Assuredly these did not involve his work with Jordan. By the mid-90s, they scaled another peak with Michael Collins. The film, famously, took dramatic licence with its depiction of Bloody Sunday in 1920.

"It was slightly fantastical, because they had a tank coming into Croke Park, which didn't happen, but [Jordan] wanted to show the military excess that was involved."

Rea is revisiting Bloody Sunday as part of the Abbey's 14 Voices from the Bloodied Field, which will commemorate those who lost their lives. He is to direct a monologue written by Thomas Kilroy, and performed by Laurence Kinlan, that gives voice to James Burke, a Terenure man who was caught in the crush of the crowd and died of shock a few days later.

"I'd worked with Tom Kilroy several times, and did the first production of his brilliant play Double Cross, and he's a dear friend, so I immediately said I'd do it," Rea says. "I'm not quite sure what my role is because it's a monologue and the actor just really has to learn it."

Bloody Sunday, he says, is "part of the story of the War of Independence which goes back 400 years".

Expand Close Stephen as Ned Broy in MIchael Collins (1996) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Stephen as Ned Broy in MIchael Collins (1996)

For Rea, art and politics have always been intertwined. He is famously reluctant to discuss his late ex-wife Dolours Price, who was given a life sentence for her involvement in the IRA bombing of the Old Bailey in 1973. The blast injured 200 people, and left one dead from a heart attack. She was released after seven years on humanitarian grounds and, shortly after, married Rea.

There was never any suggestion that her people would have rejected him because of his Protestant background, he says - "they liked me". They were married for 17 years. She died from an overdose of medication in 2013. The reason he doesn't discuss her, he says, is out of respect to his sons, now in their 20s. "There's people who want to talk about her politics but I've two boys upstairs who lost their mother and they need to come to terms with the fact that they don't have a mother."

Fatherhood is one of the great joys in his life, and something that has eased the pain of lockdown. "My kids have been absolute angels at the moment. Of course there have been difficulties growing up, like anyone, but they're very kind to me. In the pandemic, especially in the early part, we planted trees in the garden and we were together 24 hours a day. The other night we watched the new run of The Den, which they had watched when they were little kids. We sat and watched it again together and laughed ourselves silly. It was such a pleasure."

His own parents are both dead, but his mother lived to see his great success. "She would never give me a compliment," he tells me. "Except for one time we were sitting having a drink in her house and she looked at me and said, 'the boy done good'. And believe me, I had been waiting a long time for that."

Rea has a quietly melancholic way of speaking that is leavened with a keen sense of the absurd, especially when he gets onto the subject of politics. He refers to Sammy Wilson and Ian Paisley Junior praising Donald Trump as "just another blast of DUP halitosis".

"The majority in the North voted to remain in the EU but all the DUP want is to remain stuck to the tit of the Brit. If they listened to farmers in the North, they want [to remain] because they know they have a better deal going through Dublin to Brussels. But the economic realities still don't seem to be the main thing. The North of Ireland was set up as a state to provide a majority for Unionists.

"Look at the way coronavirus has been handled by them. There should be an all-Ireland deal with that, so that everyone feels protected on both sides of the border. You can't connect to the DUP. They are uncultured. People who are interested in the Irish language are crocodiles to them. Give me a break, it's an ancient language. And it's all for a particle of power that they insist on and they are not entitled to."

There are kids in Derry, he adds, who've "never seen the benefits of the Good Friday Agreement. There's no plan on how to deal with them."

Micheál Martin is, he believes, determined to prevent a united Ireland. "I heard the Taoiseach saying [last month] that he was fed up of people saying 'Brits out', but I haven't heard that in a long time. 'Brits out' for a Cork man means [film producer and member of the House of Lords] David Puttnam or the Brits who are living in West Cork. For people in the North, it means something entirely different.

"I always felt the conflict in the North was not understood by southerners. All [Martin] really seems to be concerned about is that Sinn Féin don't get more of a hold in this jurisdiction."

Over the last decade, Rea has mixed his film work with many excellent TV drama series; he was most recently to be seen in the mystery-thriller Flesh and Blood, opposite Imelda Staunton. He says the perception that he always strikes gold is wrong, however.

"For people looking from the outside, your career seems like a seamless progress but sometimes it's not, sometimes it's a nightmare. People talk about writer's block but actors have blocks too, where they wonder 'where am I going to go with this?'. Being an actor has sustained me emotionally. When your life is driving you insane, you can stay sane by just getting down and doing some work."

So could he ever imagine stopping?

He gives me one of those signature wry Rea smiles and says: "Sometimes I wonder if I'll get up in the morning."

On November 20, 14 Voices From the Bloodied Field will be streamed on the Abbey Theatre's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels, and on www.abbeytheatre.ie. It will be available to watch for 48 hours

100 years on: 14 Voices commemorates the lives lost in Croke Park on Bloody Sunday

Expand Close Ticket for Bloody Sunday 1919 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ticket for Bloody Sunday 1919

This month, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Bloody Sunday on November 21, the Abbey Theatre partners for the first time with the GAA to give voice to the 14 men, women and children who were killed in Croke Park on that day, in 14 Voices From The Bloodied Field.

Abbey co-director Graham McLaren explains the genesis of the project: "Originally we had envisaged that these pieces would be performed in 14 different GAA halls around the country. When the lockdown started, we pivoted and decided we would have it in Croke Park, to be broadcast as a live-stream. We decided that we would have the performances as close as possible to the location where the person fell.

"It's full of technical challenges - we have a massive team of technicians wiping down everything."

Alongside Stephen Rea, who is directing, other stars involved in the project include Moe Dunford (Vikings), Laurence Kinlan (Love/Hate), and Jane Brennan (Brooklyn).

Each piece will last about 14 minutes and will be performed by a solo actor. The event, McLaren explains, is not about commemorating Bloody Sunday as an atrocity, but rather about commemorating the lives of the people who died that day.

"I suspect a lot of readers wouldn't know about the life of Jane Boyle, who was killed five days before she was due to be married. The official story is that she was crushed in the crowd - but in fact she was shot. She was just one of 14, and there were three children that lost their lives.

"In the almost five years I've been at the Abbey I've been consumed with the idea of giving voice to the marginalised and overlooked, and that's what this is all about. Most of the people, very little is known about them. This is the first time that the Abbey and the GAA have ever worked on something together, and I think that's a wonderful thing."