Slimmed-down Dublin Fringe Festival's vision remains large

The Dublin Fringe Festival is better positioned than most theatrical enterprises to respond to the Covid-19 audience curtailment. It has always been a fruitful space for the alternative, the form-busting and the anarchic, and this year's reduced programme is catchily dubbed the 'Pilot Light Edition'. Further cuts were announced last Monday when four outdoor shows were axed under the latest government guidelines. But festival director Ruth McGowan says: "Those shows are made now and hopefully they will be able to meet an audience in the near future."

There is still plenty for Fringe fans, including inroads in the digital space as well as more conventional fare in actual theatres.

1000 Miniature Meadows (Sept 5-20) is one outdoor show that is going ahead - permissible because each audience member experiences it alone. Created by Shanna May Breen and Luke Casserly, the piece is delivered via An Post and your mobile phone. You will be sent a packet of seeds and you will download an audio track, including interviews and the sounds of bumble bees. Following instructions, you sow the seeds in your garden or on some ground in your neighbourhood, with participants invited to later share pictures of the outcomes. Proceeds will go towards the planting of 1,000 indigenous Irish trees in 2021. Environmental and topical, this is a thinking theatrical experiment where you get your hands a bit dirty and your head clear.

Initiation (Sept 5-19 online) is a live digital experience presented on a Zoom-like format and created by Matthew Bratko and Frank Sweeney. Classed as "club performance, sound art, digital experience and game", it requires audience participation and aims to be a close digital approximation of the collective audience experience. Each show has a maximum audience of 60 and you will be able to see who else is in the room. As McGowan points out, despite the Covid limits, the Fringe remains determined to retain the active spectatorship element of live theatre.

Rising writing talent Eva O'Connor made an impact with her funny, smart and complex 2017 play Maz and Bricks, set during a street protest before the referendum on the Eighth Amendment. Fishamble: the New Play Company presents her new one-woman show Mustard (Peacock Theatre, Sept 15-19 followed by tour), which deals with the perennially fruitful theme of heartbreak. This won a coveted Scotsman Fringe First Award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last autumn.

The world of Dublin comedy has been riven with gender difficulties in recent times. For another perspective, look to Token Straight members Allie O'Rourke, Felix O'Connor, MJ Stokes and Neil Farrell and their show Token Cis (Project Upstairs, Sept 5-6), an event that will see the Project Arts Centre's first live audience since March. This is a transgender stand-up comedy gig with the comedians doing their latest material. Each night a slot is taken by to a token cisgender comic in a peppy inversion of the usual line-up.

Three pioneering female veterans in the sphere of arts, politics and exploration, each of whom is now over 70, are the subjects of Mad, Bad & Dangerous: A Celebration of 'Difficult Women' (starting Sept 15). Leila Doolin was the first female director of the Abbey Theatre; Bernadette McAliskey is one of the few female politicians who made an impact in the early days of the Troubles; and Dervla Murphy is the travel writer who inspired a generation of women as she boldly travelled the world. Produced by Up Up Up and Copper Alley, this will be delivered online by rte.ie/culture over four weekends, as part of both the Fringe and the Bealtaine festival. It is a clarion reminder that the current generation of feminists stands on the shoulders of giantesses.

Plenty of goodies across ages, genders, forms and formats. The Fringe may be slimmed down, but the vision is still large.

Indo Review