Six for one in welcome and different return to theatre

One of the most eagerly anticipated productions of the Dublin Theatre Festival was Theatre for One, produced in a black box in the Abbey lobby by Landmark in co-operation with the Octopus Theatricals and the Abbey.

It was what it said: six short plays by six different authors, each played by a different actor for an audience of one.

And now, after (finally) an outcry about the continued closure of our theatres, there has been a tentative step forward, with a short run of Theatre for One, the performance box lit up after sitting forlornly in the Abbey lobby since September.

The box itself is a cross between a padded cell and the flight deck of an aircraft, inside it is scarlet and outlined in spotlights. Most importantly, it is a test of genuine acting: dead eyes would be a clear giveaway of non-engagement with text and soul.

Expand Close Enda Walsh / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Enda Walsh

It began with Derbhle Crotty in Mark O'Rowe's The Spur. A woman unexpectedly meets the woman for whom her husband deserted her. She didn't really blame him: she was unable to "be there" for him when his 17-year-old daughter succumbed to cancer.

She has drifted aimlessly for years, beating herself up; but now, in a heart-to-heart with her "rival", she discovers that there is always more than one perception. Life can change. It's the essence of monologue playing: the backstory is there, giving body and dramatic reality.

The same is true of Louise Lowe's Bait, played by Una Kavanagh, with an excited youngish woman trying on a "sparkly" dress (obviously too small) as she looks forward to a night out. Except she's had too many nights out, or more accurately in, with men who have marked her out as easy bait, and "looking for it". After her man abandoned her. After all, she must have deserved it… mustn't she? An old story, told effectively and heartbreakingly.

Enda Walsh's Cave is, as ever, imaginative to the point of being weird. Peter Campion is a man. Except he's not. A creature from the depths of a seashore cave, he has assumed skin, bones, and clothes, to explain why fear is unnecessary. He knows that generations of small children have approached the inner depths of the cave where he lives, with increasing fear of the darkness that is his being. Now, he explains, he is here to reassure us that sometimes there is nothing to fear.

Stacey Gregg's Brilliant and Emmet Kirwan's Queen of the Pyramids are startlingly similar as they engage with the gobbledegook of our newest form of new age-ism, both with young women (Kathy Rose O'Brien and Kate Gilmore) grappling with the insecurity of women trained to be utterly self-absorbed and looking to the world to straighten their paths with everything from therapy to mysticism. But the denouements are different: one, returning to work after her breakdown, tells her audience that s/he was the only one to ask how she is (shades of Meghan Markle, self-pity and all); the other having fallen flat on her face as a self-marketing pyramid agent, but still suggesting to her audience that s/he has the look of someone who could make a great salesperson.

Marina Carr's Cygnum Canticum is more a meditation than a play; but is none the worse for that. Seán McGinley plays a bereaved son recalling his mother's sudden death. "It was quick and hard." There was snow on the lake beside which they lived; ice everywhere, very much in tune, we gather, with the ice in the man's heart as the neighbours came to grieve with him.

His mother had loved swans, he tells his audience. But there had never been more than a couple on the lake. Now, on this day of devastation, hundreds of swans have appeared on the lake, wings folded, in silent homage and farewell, becoming a marker of "the flight path of the soul".

The imagery is as extraordinary as it is beautiful, with the inevitable question mark: were they a mirage from a sorrowing soul, or can miracles happen when we're in extremis? And McGinley, in the enclosed space, achieves a wrenching combination of pain and hope.

Cygnum Canticum, Brilliant, and Queen of the Pyramids are directed by Srđa Vasiljević; and Bait, The Spur, and Cave by Eoghan Carrick.

It was as unusual a return to theatre as it was glowingly welcome: the lay-off has been so all-encompassing that habits have faded: I almost forgot to turn off my phone. Hopefully, it will not be too long until my phone will be off for two hours at least twice a week, as in those distant pre-Covid days.

Sunday Indo Living