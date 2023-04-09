Sculptor Fabio Viale creates emotional resonance in a pietà reimagined with refugee

What Lies Beneath: ‘Lucky Ehi’ by the Italian virtuoso

In Ian McEwan’s latest novel, Lessons, Roland Baines is in the Petit Palais in Paris with his partner Daphne and McEwan tells us that Baines: “Retired early from the paintings and waited in the main hall. After she had joined him and they were walking away he let rip. He said that if he ever had to look at one more Madonna and Child, Crucifixion, Assumption, Annunciation and all the rest of it he would ‘throw up’.