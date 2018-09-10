Ronnie Wood heading to Stillorgan to unveil sculpture of his favourite Dublin-born artist

Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood will jet in to Dublin this weekend to unveil a sculpture of one of his favourite Irish artists, Sir William Orpen.

Wood is a huge fan and collector Orpen's works and his unveiling of the sculpture on Saturday is just one of several events commemorating the Stillorgan-born artist across the weekend.

The bronze work was created by sculptor Rowan Gillespie following years of fundraising by the Stillogran Chamber of Commerce and it will be unveiled at the Talbot Hotel in Stillorgan.

Orpen was born in the area in 1878 and is famed for his self-portraits and his work as a war artist during World War I.

The sculpture of Sir William Orpen by Rowan Gillespie

The artist may well have predicted his honorary sculpture in one of his famous tongue-in-cheek sketches, titled 'A Dream' which sees him standing atop a plinth with crowds of people below trying to reach him. The caption reads, "I imagine that Dublin has seen fit to honour me."

Sculptor Rowan Gllespie was inspired to create the 11 foot sculpture from one of Orpen's famous self-portraits.

The smaller bronze sculptures that make up the base of the piece were also inspired by four other notable works by the Dublin artist, including the 'Dream' sketch.

Gillespie, whose large and renowned body of work includes the commemorative ‘Famine’ installation at Custom House Quay in Dublin, will be present at the special event as his latest work of art is finally unveiled to the public.

Following the sculpture unveiling at 5.30pm there will be a (sold out) World War I concert at the hotel at 7.30pm featuring performances from Paul Harrington, Paddy Cole, Zena Donnelly, The Park Singers, the French tenor Damien Top, Cormac Breatnach, Carmel McCreagh, Flo McSweeney and Fiachra Trench, who also happens to be the grand-nephew of Sir William Orpen.

On Sunday there will be an art exhibition featuring a selection of Orpen's work from 12-6pm while Dominic Lee, Project Manager of the William Orpen Weekend and coordinator of www.sirwilliamorpen.com will deliver a presentation entitled ‘The Life and Times of William Orpen’ from 2-3pm.

“While it will be an enriching experience for many of William Orpen’s fans, it will also be a once-in-a-lifetime weekend for almost 40 members of the Orpen family, who will travel to Stillorgan especially for the event," said Mr Lee.

"It will be an opportunity for both direct and indirect descendants of the artist, many of whom have never before met, to connect and bond under the watchful eye of Rowan Gillespie’s stunning tribute.”

