Review of The Blackwater Lightship: Colm Tóibín’s story of terminal illness becomes an emotional furnace

An Irish kitchen setting, a family forced to confront its divisions when faced with a terminal illness: Colm Tóibín’s Booker-nominated novel of 1990s life is here neatly transformed into a classic-style Irish play. Declan (David Rawle), in the later stages of HIV/Aids, returns to the house of his grandmother Dora (Ruth McCabe) in Co Wexford as a sort of end-time pilgrimage.

David’s sister Helen (Rachel O’Byrne) and mother Lily (Karen Ardiff), bitterly estranged, are sniping at each other. Declan’s two gay friends, the architect Larry (Donncha O’Dea) and Paul (Will O’Connell), a diplomat, also visit. Their family-like nursing care for Declan stands as a rebuke. In this emotionally devastating space, Helen is forced to confront all the resounding silences in their family.

Adapted by David Horan for Verdant Productions, the play starts with an entertaining culture clash as the gay men bring a worldly cosmopolitanism to the rural setting. Dora has the 1990s Irish granny superpower of disapproving of homosexuality in theory but happily embracing individual gay men.

She has two cats, Charlie and Garret, named after the taoisigh who dominated politics at the time. The animals are invisible presences who make the occasional miaow. The Ireland depicted is both far away and immediately recognisable. Nosy neighbour Essie (Billie Traynor), in a perfect Wexford voice, brings all the badness of Ireland into the room with her sly inquisitions.

Karen Ardiff, Rachel O'Byrne, Ruth McCabe and David Rawle in The Blackwater Lightship. Photo by Ros Kavanagh

Karen Ardiff, Rachel O'Byrne, Ruth McCabe and David Rawle in The Blackwater Lightship. Photo by Ros Kavanagh

Maree Kearns’ set is a classic Irish kitchen, a staircase diagonal at the rear takes advantage of the Gaiety stage’s lofty height. The pulsing beam of the far-away lighthouse adds visual grace in Kevin Smith’s elegant lighting arrangements. Dora’s house, perched on a cliff, is in danger of falling into the sea. All is metaphor.

Things darken considerably in Act 2 as Declan’s condition worsens. The dramatic value lies in catharsis; the emotional furnace that roasts Helen, also roasts the audience. This is a picture of Ireland not gone but crumbling away. It’s also a tearjerker, carried with skill by a fine cast. HIV has become treatable and is no longer the devastating diagnosis it once was. And as for being Irish, there’s still no cure for that.

Part of Dublin Theatre Festival: Gaiety Theatre, Dublin

Runs until Sunday, October 2