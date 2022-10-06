Review of No Magic Pill: A funny, fierce show about disability activism

It isn’t often that you experience a show that is completely refreshing, but this play, written by Christian O’Reilly, is so brilliantly the result is an evening of transformative theatre that compels as much as it entertains.

O’Reilly’s script is inspired by the life story of Martin Naughton. Born with muscular atrophy, he was a disability activist until his death in 2016, campaigning for the right to independent living. Young Martin (Paddy Slattery) is removed from his Connemara home to an institution in Baldoyle. Here he befriends Brendan (Mark Fitzgerald), who dies young, but haunts Martin and the play with a desire to go to America. Brendan’s take on the American dream: the US is a paradise where mouthy disabled veterans have made infrastructure accessible to all.

A smouldering irreverence underpins the work, produced O’Reilly and Mitzi D’Alton. The language is frank and challenging: the characters refer to themselves as “crips”. Some are “pugs — poor unfortunate gobshites”. There are hierarchies within the disabled community, with plenty of funny infighting and jealousies. All the actors playing characters with disabilities have disabilities themselves; the impact of this is to make you feel like every other performance you have seen is fake.

Slattery plays Martin as charismatic but anti-angelic — his ambition to change the world sometimes blinds him to the humanity of others.

Director Raymond Keane steers away from any hint of sanctimony: campaigning is fun, a fact that often gets lost in political yarns. Ger Clancy’s ramped set solves all the problems of access but is also an eye-catching geometric installation. Sarah Jane Sheils’ fluid lighting elegantly knits the scenes together.

Sorcha Curley is an indomitable Ursula, well up for the fight to be able to live independently with her boyfriend. Peter Kearns plays Dermot, whose speech is somewhat slurred by cerebral palsy and thinks people “could make a f***ing effort” — he has many of the best laughs of the show. Kearns is also dramaturg and disability consultant.

No Magic Pill closes on Sunday but hopefully it will get a revival after this Dublin Theatre Festival outing. Its integrity encased in theatrical virtuosity shines like a brilliant gem.

Civic Theatre, Tallaght, until Sunday, October 9