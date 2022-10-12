Review of My Fair Lady: George Bernard Shaw’s battle of the sexes gets a delightfully riotous revival

Adam Woodyatt as Alfred P Doolittle in My Fair Lady with Jenny Legg, Sinead Kenny and Dammi Aregbeshola. Photo by Marc Brenner

The primary credits on My Fair Lady are to composer Frederick Loewe and lyricist/book writer Alan Jay Lerner, but the presiding genius of the evening is George Bernard Shaw, from whose play the musical is adapted. His biting social intelligence still dazzles over a century after the Pygmalion was first staged.

Most people are familiar with the 1964 musical film starring Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison. One of the many superb aspects of this Lincoln Centre revival directed by Bartlett Sher is that it torpedoes the original musical’s “where the devil are my slippers” conclusion. It returns to Shaw’s intended ending: Eliza departs with her head held high and Higgins is left to stew in his own complicated quasi-romantic juices.

Sher pays close attention to Shaw’s powerful (for the time) feminist instincts; in this version, Eliza wins the battle of the sexes.

Expand Close Charlotte Kennedy as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady. Photo by Marc Brenner / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Charlotte Kennedy as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady. Photo by Marc Brenner

Charlotte Kennedy is a wonderful Eliza Doolittle, full of character and sincerity while at the same time capturing all the humour and sweetness of the Covent Garden flower seller. Michael D Xavier is perfect as Professor Henry Higgins, suave and supercilious as he goes about training Eliza’s speech. He also brings a vulnerability to the latter stages when he appears trapped by his own pomposity. Adam Woodyatt is hilarious as Eliza’s father, the “undeserving poor” dustman, catapulted by an inheritance into unwanted “middle-class morality”.

The rendition of I’m Getting Married in the Morning is a major production number featuring can-can dancing, and the male dancers high kick as often as the females. The infectious energy of the bawdy dance is retained, without its sexism.

The music, singing and dancing are as rich and opulent as the design budgets. Costumes by Catherine Zuber are a major feature: grand pastel gowns and suits for Ascot; rich velvety hues for the Ambassador’s Ball. Michael Yeargan’s revolving set rapidly takes us into Higgins’ study then out on to “the street where you live” where Tom Liggins makes a genuinely charming Freddy — a real romantic option in this production.

This male-female power struggle is more funny and provocative than it ever was and Shaw’s comic writing talents still sing out loud and clear.