Review of How to Be a Dancer in Seventy-two Thousand Easy Lessons: Performances of darkness and light, fun and wisdom

Michael Keegan-Dolan and Rachel Poirier perform in How To Be A Dancer in Seventy-Two Thousand Easy Lessons at the Gate Theatre. Photo by Fiona Morgan

This is a sort of autobiography told in dance and words. Written by Michael Keegan-Dolan, we get a skip through a childhood in north Dublin with four brothers and five sisters; a period training to become a professional ballet dancer in London; and his time spent dancing in West End musicals before he got clobbered by a piece of scenery.

Then follows his work as a choreographer on opera projects and original dance creations; and finally, his return “with this shape-shifting woman to my late father’s home place” — on the Dingle Peninsula where Teach Damhsa, his company, is located. A dance-magpie collects jewels on the road of his life.

A quirky representation of an Irish youth of the 1970s and ’80s captures the awkwardness of an Irish male child preferring dance to rugby. The script is full of incisive intelligence: Keegan-Dolan’s inspired observational powers, familiar from his choreography, also apply to his writing.

He work is choreographed and performed by Keegan-Dolan and his partner in life and dance, Rachel Poirier. It is full of brilliant theatrical touches; a giant wooden container is a toy box and a trap; balloons, balls and a bicycle are put to use and the show bristles with idiosyncratic comedy. The dancing is funny and funky as it works through ’80s hits from David Byrne to Depeche Mode. A solo dance by Poirier in the final section is a wonderful virtuoso sequence, full of humanity and humour.

Alongside the lightness of the dance-career narrative, there is a startling engagement with an Irish identity-induced darkness. Bigotry towards the Irish in Britain is experienced. We hear about Keegan-Dolan’s grand-uncle, an Abbey actor who fought in 1916, who suffered a life-lasting gunshot injury to the lung. The Great Famine rears its hungry historical head. In his early fifties now, Keegan-Dolan is a grandchild of the Irish revolutionary period, and this show is suffused by that inherited trauma. This is the serious strain nestled in the frothiness of his career romp, to be chewed over on the way home.

The overall sense is that these are a fascinating pair, full of fun and wisdom, and spending time in their presence is a joyful treat. The show feels so at home on the Gate stage, which offers such easy intimacy. Grab a ticket if you can.