Review of Heaven by Fishamble: Drama of a small-town couple and a big lie

Mal and Mairead are married and 50. Their friendship is strong but the romance, such as it was, has ebbed. Their 19-year-old daughter just left home. They travel to Mairead’s midlands hometown for her sister’s wedding where she meets a former flame and the hole in her life suddenly feels like a gaping chasm. Mal soon lets us know what the problem is. He has always known he is attracted to men but that “wouldn’t suit the way I wanted to live”.

Eugene O’Brien’s new play follows the same shape as his previous big success Eden: alternating monologues. The strength in the writing lies in his observation of the depth of feeling that festers and struggles in the human heart. The writing is lyrical and sexually frank, and so completely in tune with the textured detail of small towns and their inhabitants that their reality sings out. It is also very funny.

Mal, feeling vulnerable after a heart scare, has started to drift into an imaginary gay life which involves fantasies about Jesus. He spots a real-life Jesus in the person of a guest at the wedding, and his lifelong resistance starts to crack. Mairead is a fascinating creature, outspoken, boozy and self-possessed.

In this production by Fishamble, the New Play Company, Jim Culleton directs with a keen eye for humour. Zia Bergin-Holly’s set evokes a drab townscape with unlovely street lighting illuminating corners of profound ordinariness.

Andrew Bennett and Janet Moran in Fishamble's Heaven by Eugene O'Brien. Photo by Ste Murray

Andrew Bennett and Janet Moran in Fishamble's Heaven by Eugene O'Brien. Photo by Ste Murray

Janet Moran evokes great empathy as Mairead. Andrew Bennett is a bit more hesitant as Mal, but he delivers his many comic setpieces with style, and his journey towards a confused self-awareness satisfies. Mairead’s ending, which veers into the sentimental, doesn’t feel fully true.

But despite that niggle, this is a hugely engrossing portrait of the kind of Irish marriage made at a time when gay life was illegal. O’Brien doesn’t harp on the politics or the sociology; instead he gives us a sharp and clever look at people doing their best while living a stunted life based on a lie.