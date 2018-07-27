Review: How does Dublin's newest theatre dinner show fair in a packed market?

As a woman in my 20s with an interest in dance, I was intrigued when The Celt Bar invited me to try their new theatre show. How were going to differentiate their new theatre show from the other shows on the market?

We have Riverdance, and there's the 'Celtic Nights' show in the Arlington Hotel too among others- so what makes this one different?

I've seen Riverdance and experienced Celtic Nights for a family birthday, so I had high expectations for this show, but I wasn't quite sure what I was going to experience.

The Talbot Street bar said they wanted to bring tourism to the north side of Dublin, an area that often gets overlooked by tourists. I was told they wanted to provide an "authentic Irish experience that should be promoted and embraced" but I went along with little idea of what was in store.

But surprisingly, the show lived up to the "authentic Irish" expectations when myself and my mother attended this week.

In between a delicious three-course meal, we were treated to tales of Irish mythology and history from Aaron Hegarty of Candlelit tales. A talented storyteller, Hegarty's ability to enthral an audience with drama and magic was visible on the faces of the guests there.

For Irish natives, Hegarty's stories might have been heard before between the pages of a school book; but I'd never heard the tales being told with such conviction. Cú Chulainn, Fionn Mac Cumhaill and Aengus Óg are names that history buffs might recognise.

One thing I noticed was that tourists with little English may find themselves lost among the long speeches, but it's nothing that can't be tweaked with practice and experience.

The food was sublime. I'm no food critic, but the set menu was far from the typical pub grub I expected. Braised angus beef with tempura oyster and barley risotto in a Guinness glaze was my main of choice; while my mam opted for roast stone bass on a bed of garden peas, bacon and mint veloute.

To accompany the storytelling, a live Irish band with Brian Noel provided a backing track with Celtic music, while professionally trained Irish dancer Hannah Shackley, originally from New Zealand, provided fancy foot work to almost reenact the traditional tales.

There almost wasn't enough dancing and music. For a show that promotes a four aspects, it was the storytelling that stood out the most between the dinner courses.

As such a talented dancer, I would have liked to see more of Shackley's dance steps to accompany the tales.

But for a first showing, it was clear that these performers are experts in their crafts. There were no visible nerves, no shaking voices or mistakes made, proving that the performance is bound to impress the public when it launches next week. The team seemed eager to learn and improve, and I can see them doing so as the show goes on.

After the show, we were so impressed with the place that we headed down for a sneaky drink before we caught the train home. It was down there that I knew I'd come back again.

There was live Irish music, a room full to the brim with tourists, and cosy decor making it feel like you were somewhere far away from the city.

The Celt is a gem that brings a touch of the Irish countryside to the middle of Dublin city, providing an authentic Irish experience for locals and tourists alike.

As my mother said; "You'd think you were in Killarney."

The Celtic Céilí Féasta at The Celt Bar takes place on Monday & Wednesday from 6:30PM to 9:30PM. The three-course meal and show is priced at €49PP with advanced booking required.

