Quality rather than quantity sums ups a remarkable year

THE YEAR 2021 in review

Part two

Looking back on the 36 productions, live and virtual, I saw during 2021, what was most remarkable was how few real bummers there were.

In a normal year (remember them?), I would see up to 130 productions, and a sometimes depressing number of them would be best forgotten. The past year tested the mettle of everyone in the performing arts, however, and the result was impressive, to put it mildly.

It was even more impressive when getting around limitations, frustrations and restrictions involved new and often unfamiliar demands on the artists involved.

Several actors came up with work that was career-defining, while a couple of those who were lucky enough to work in more than one production sustained a level of quality and diversity that defined what we call the power of good acting.

The five who spring to mind already have nothing to prove, but Derbhle Crotty, Olwen Fouéré, Aoife Duffin, Marty Rea and Brian Doherty all gave performances that will stand out in the canon of Covid work, when it comes to be collated.

Crotty re-created her 2018 performance in Mark O’Rowe’s The Approach for Landmark, and delivered a luminously intense Mrs Ramsay in To the Lighthouse (filmed on the Everyman stage for Annabelle Comyn’s Hatch Company.)

In the same production,

Olwen Fouéré was triumphantly convincing in the cross-gender role of the poet Augustus Carmichael. But she was no less than breathtaking in Marina Carr’s iGirl at the Abbey, a marathon one-woman exploration of the meaning of human/female existence. Interestingly, Carr was also the adaptor for To the Lighthouse.

Aoife Duffin was excellent as the termagant Lily Briscoe in To the Lighthouse, and was equally memorable in Enda Walsh’s Medicine (Landmark and Galway International Arts Festival).

Marty Rea began the year, again for Landmark, for the streamed version of Beckett’s Happy Days, offering an unusual and strangely memorable version of Willie. And he was subtly tormented in portraying the cynicism in one of the great classic male roles, that of Aston (Trigorin) in Thomas Kilroy’s version of the Seagull (for Druid).

And Brian Doherty, an actor of whom we don’t see enough in “normal” times, was also hugely impressive as Dr Hickey in the same production; but it was his heart-lifting portrayal of the great composer Handel in All the Angels for Rough Magic that will live in my memory for a long time.

There were other performances too, which left a lasting impression, beginning in the spring with Siobhán McSweeney as Winnie in the already mentioned Happy Days.

Adrienne Truscott is a feminist performance artist rather than an actor, but she delivered a riveting characterisation of a mocking “male entitled” famous author in Masterclass for Brokentalkers company in the Dublin Theatre Festival, while there were superbly convincing portrayals of de Valera and Churchill by Jane Brennan and Camille Lucy Ross for Fishamble’s The Treaty, both of which featured gender blind casting. (Although that said, every performance in that piece was impressive, also due to intelligent direction from Conall Morrison who also triumphed in the field of opera, of which more later.)

The name Gleeson unsurprisingly pops up twice in my list of accolades. The family can seem to do no theatrical wrong, with Brian going a long way to salvage Deirdre Kinahan’s rather rocky Cork Midsummer Festival offering The Saviour. And brother Domhnall tore the heart out as the patient/prisoner in Medicine.

And as far as Irish National Opera is concerned, its reaction almost seemed to be: pandemic, what pandemic?

The company delivered two accomplished, even stirring, productions during the year. The first was outdoors (Kilkenny Castle Yard) of Strauss’s Elektra for Kilkenny Arts Festival with Giselle Allen singing the title role magnificently. It was quite wonderfully envisaged for the socially distanced audience by director Conall Morrison, with Fergus Shiel conducting the INO orchestra recorded in advance.

And in November the company delivered Beethoven’s Fidelio on the Gaiety stage with Sinéad Campbell Wallace as Leonore, and directed by Annabelle Comyn (probably Ireland’s busiest and most accomplished director of the year, along with the Abbey’s Caitriona McLaughlin).