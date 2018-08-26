Entertainment Theatre & Arts

Sunday 26 August 2018

Prolific playwright Neil Simon dies of pneumonia aged 91

He penned plays including The Odd Couple and Plaza Suite.

FILE PHOTO: Playwright Neil Simon accepts the 2006 Mark Twain Prize at the Kennedy Center in Washington, October 15, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Theiler/File Photo
Playwright Neil Simon has died aged 91 (Gary Stuart/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Neil Simon, who wrote comedic hits such as The Odd Couple and Plaza Suite, has died aged 91.

The playwright died early on Sunday of complications from pneumonia in a Manhattan hospital, according to Bill Evans, Simon’s long-time friend and the Schubert Organisation’s director of media relations.

Simon was the American theatre’s most successful and prolific playwright in the second half of the 20th century.

He won three regular Tonys, plus one for special achievement, as well as a Pulitzer and the Mark Twain prize for humour.

Simon’s successes included The Sunshine Boys, Plaza Suite and Sweet Charity.

Many of his plays were adapted into movies and one, The Odd Couple, became a popular TV series.

