Piaf theatre review: Camille O’Sullivan captures Édith’s edgy charisma but script fails to sing

Édith Piaf came to represent a certain exotic musical Frenchness, her world-seducing songs a product of her gritty life, so getting a theatrical glimpse into that life is a tempting prospect. The show starts with young Édith singing on the Paris streets, performed by Zara Devlin with winning urchin coarseness.

The street-life passages among prostitutes and petty criminals are played in a Dublin accent — disconcerting at first, but you get used to it. Édith grows up, gets the stage name Piaf (meaning sparrow), and Camille O’Sullivan takes over the role. The story builds as the Gestapo and World War II come and go.

But by the time we hit the second half, dramatic momentum ebbs and the show becomes too dependent on the songs. Writer Pam Gems has not found a clever solution to the challenge of distilling a whole life into one evening. The script’s episodic quality is a problem and the show becomes repetitive.

Aoife Mulholland is excellent as Marlene Dietrich, her first number performed in the aisles of the Gate auditorium, connecting directly with the audience and patting a few male heads. Kate Gilmore, as lifelong friend Toine, also makes an impact. But most of the characters flit on and off rapidly, unable to establish much reality. A host of talented actors have very little to play with as they attempt to create a series of lovers, managers, husbands.

Des Kennedy’s direction is spirited. In grappling with the episodic shape of the show, he attempts to smooth things out with plentiful use of a revolving stage and swishing curtains. But he’s fighting a losing battle with a script that feels structurally incurable. Catherine Fay’s costumes are weirdly ugly, faithfulness to source valued over style. There is no sense of Parisian glamour.

A fine performance by O’Sullivan shines brilliantly from the heart of this awkward show. Her singing, with its gravelly pitch, captures something of Piaf’s edgy charisma. Her acting is superb, embracing the headstrong complexities of a woman trying to control her destiny while struggling with drug addiction and compulsive romantic desires. Worth seeing for this jewel of a performance, but it’s a pity the gem hasn’t a more advantageous setting.