Paul Mescal nominated for Olivier theatre award for ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’

Paul Mescal has been nominated for an Olivier Award for his theatre work.

The nomination for best actor for his performance as Stanley in Tennessee Williams’s A Streetcar Named Desire comes on top of his best actor Oscar nod for the movie Aftersun, which pits him against fellow Irishman Colin Farrell.

