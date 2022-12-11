Panto favourite Joe Conlan: ‘Maureen Potter was very nervous before she would go on stage’

Joe Conlan (63) is an actor and panto dame, born and raised in Dublin city, where he still lives. His first performance in a pantomime was at the age of 18 in Little Red Riding Hood at the Gaiety Theatre alongside Maureen Potter and Johnny Logan. He also runs the RATSS Stage School.

​​What were you like growing up?

I was very shy and quiet. I went to Nazareth School, Clarendon Street, where the Westbury Hotel stands now. I was very quiet but when it came to creative stuff, I shone.

Tell us about your family.

I was adopted into a great family. I had four siblings – two brothers and two sisters. We never wanted for anything. When you came home, there was always a smell of cooking in the house.

​Did you know that you were adopted?

Yes, I always knew that I was adopted. There was nothing secretive about it. That was the way it was and I just got on with it. I had no interest in finding my birth parents. I don’t mean that in a bad way but I was very content with my life.

​Choose three words to describe yourself.

Focused, positive and determined.

​Where did your love of theatre come from?

I didn’t live too far from the Gaiety Theatre, so I’ve always maintained that my path was laid out for me. My first professional experience was in the school choir, and nine of us were chosen to do Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat with Tony Kenny. I was 13. I was also an altar boy in University Church on St Stephen’s Green. When I performed at weddings, I’d get envelopes with a few bob so I’d use that to buy my panto tickets.

​Tell us about your early panto memories.

I loved Danny Cummins and Maureen Potter. As a child, I’d look down into the orchestra pit and see the conductor Thelma Ramsey with her white gloves and baton in hand. I don’t know how Maureen remembered all the names for the hellos – she must have had a photographic memory.

​What surprised you the most about Maureen Potter when you worked together?

Maureen was very nervous before she would go on stage. You wouldn’t be around her when she was standing by to go on. When I did Annie with her, she really showed her acting prowess as Miss Hannigan. ​

​When do you learn the most about stagecraft?

In the rehearsal room, watching an actor characterise a part.

​Best early Christmas memory?

As a child, I remember walking down Grafton Street to Switzers. And I loved the flower sellers who are still there and are an important part of our heritage.

​Most memorable panto reactions as a performer?

One year, when we were doing the song sheet, a little boy got out of his seat and walked up the steps onto the stage. He wore glasses and I spotted that he was wearing a cochlear implant. I came down to his eye level, so he could lip-read, and asked him his name. Then I got down on my knees to do the dance, so he could see me. We did the dance together. Afterwards I got the most beautiful handwritten letter from his mother saying that it had made his year. He felt included.

​The show must go on. Tell us how that applied to you on Aladdin, a few years ago.

In 2019, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. When the panto was on, I still had to do some treatments, so I did them in between the shows. I didn’t want anybody to know. This isn’t about me being a martyr, I just wanted people to enjoy the show. The following year I did the Camino (de Santiago) and raised €14k for The Irish Cancer Society.

​Best advice you give?

Don’t dwell on the past. Keep looking forward.

​Best advice given?

Believe in yourself.

​’The Jungle Book’ at Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre has been extended until January 22; ticketmaster.ie