Panto favourite Joe Conlan: ‘Maureen Potter was very nervous before she would go on stage’

The actor on his enduring love affair with the theatre, and a happy, creative childhood

Joe Conlan pictured at the Gaiety Theatre where he is starring in 'The Jungle Book'. Picture by Gerry Mooney Expand

Joe Conlan pictured at the Gaiety Theatre where he is starring in 'The Jungle Book'. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Ciara Dwyer

Joe Conlan (63) is an actor and panto dame, born and raised in Dublin city, where he still lives. His first performance in a pantomime was at the age of 18 in Little Red Riding Hood at the Gaiety Theatre alongside Maureen Potter and Johnny Logan. He also runs the RATSS Stage School.

What were you like growing up?

