| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Panti Bliss and Tara Flynn take on modern Ireland

Theatre reviews

Panti Bliss in 'If These Wigs Could Talk'. Photo by Ruth Medjber Expand
Tara Flynn in 'Haunted'. Photo by Ruth Medjber Expand
Panti and Tara Expand

Close

Panti Bliss in 'If These Wigs Could Talk'. Photo by Ruth Medjber

Panti Bliss in 'If These Wigs Could Talk'. Photo by Ruth Medjber

Tara Flynn in 'Haunted'. Photo by Ruth Medjber

Tara Flynn in 'Haunted'. Photo by Ruth Medjber

Panti and Tara

Panti and Tara

/

Panti Bliss in 'If These Wigs Could Talk'. Photo by Ruth Medjber

Emer O'Kelly

The Abbey has chosen two pieces from very different liberal activists in juxtaposition on the Peacock stage: Haunted with Tara Flynn at 7pm and If These Wigs Could Talk with Panti Bliss at 9.15pm.

They are planned to be seen in tandem, with the availability of food “bits” in the intervening hour-long interval. They are featured in co-production with Thisispopbaby.

More On People & Culture Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy