Sophocles' Antigone is the paradigmatic Greek story that reflects the struggle of an individual of conscience against the forces of a repressive state. Prior Irish versions have been set in Northern Ireland (Tom Paulin) and in Palestine (Conall Morrison).

Pale Sister at Gate Theatre: New version of Greek play shifts focus from heroine to bystander

Antigone's insistence on burying her brother Polynices, against the orders issued by the legal authority of the state embodied by King Creon, brings two implacable wills into tragic conflict.

Colm Tóibín's version is a one-woman telling of the story from the perspective of Antigone's more biddable sister Ismene. It does not reflect any particular locale and speaks more generally and globally to the idea of activism and activists. It explores the effect of an individual's heroism on their more timid colleagues.

Ismene essentially wanted a quiet life. She was willing to overlook certain behaviours of her uncle Creon and played the good niece in his house, while her sister joined her brothers in pursuing matters of state.

