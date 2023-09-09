‘Owen is a beaming star. He’d light up the darkest road in Connemara’: the Galway photographer capturing her family’s unique story

Fine art photographer Lorraine Tuck’s exhibition tells the very honest story of a family living with autism spectrum disorder and intellectual disability

Life can take you to unexpected places — and if there’s one role Lorraine Tuck never imagined herself in, it’s ‘farmer’s wife’. Growing up in the Connemara village of Oughterard, Tuck, a respected fine art photographer, spent time studying in Dublin and later Wales before coming full-circle and landing back in her home county.