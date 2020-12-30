Over 300,000 people tuned in online to watch performances from the Abbey Theatre in 2020

Over 300,000 people tuned in online to watch performances from the Abbey Theatre, a record breaking engagement figure for the theatre.

Almost half (46pc) of the audience came from overseas after all productions were cancelled on March 11.

On average, 122,820 people attend a show annually - this year, the figure fell to just 18,728.

However, the audience took to virtual means to view some of their favourite productions and 324,490 tuned in to watch shows online over the course of the year.

46pc of people tuned in from overseas, with a third watching from the UK and 6.3pc from the United States.

Viewers from Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Spain and New Zealand were also recorded.

Graham McLaren and Neil Murray, Directors of the Abbey Theatre said that this year gave a chance for the theatre to experiment.

“We worked around the restrictions, seeing this an opportunity to innovate and experiment with form - to create an extraordinary programme for an extraordinary year,” they said.

“Our work on this programme required the development of new technologies and practices which will allow us to confidently continue to engage audiences in 2021, no matter what the restriction might be.”

They said that theatre has now been “changed forever”.

“This year may have changed theatre for ever, certainly opening our eyes to possibilities of providing greater access to our work. This is an important consideration for a national theatre if we are to be truly ‘national’.”

Virtual performances included an immersive site-specific production of Patrick Kavanagh’s poem The Great Hunger in the grounds of the Iris Museum of Modern Art, a Zoom adaptation of the award winning play This Beautiful Village and an online trilogy entitled ‘Dear Ireland’.

Over Christmas, the Abbey Calling initiative saw 50 actors plugging into the Abbey switchboard to read a poem or song and connect to a member of the audience at home or abroad in partnership with Aware.

In 2020, the Abbey employed 600 freelance theatre-makers for online performances, with an additional 90 staff employed by partners through co-production, as well as a limited number of in-person performances.

Online Editors