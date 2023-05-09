One Moment Now theatre review: audio play’s courageous technique is let down by meek storytelling
Bewley’s Café Theatre, Dublin on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays until May 24
Katy Hayes
Arriving at Bewley’s Café first floor, you are put sitting alone at a table and given a set of headphones. The audio play kicks off: you are invited to open the bag in front of you and do various things with its contents. In a story written by John King and Finbarr Doyle, you hear about a young boy coming to Dublin with his mum to visit his ailing grandmother in hospital.