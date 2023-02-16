| 10.2°C Dublin

Oh, Brother theatre review: Sharp, subtle and stylish take on siblings’ post-adoption meeting

Bewley’s Café Theatre, Dublin

until March 4

Callum Maxwell and Riairí Lenaghan in in Oh, Brother at Bewley's Café Theatre

Katy Hayes

Emerging writer Callum Maxwell has created a neat two-hander that plays well in this informal café space and delivers some sharp observations on the experience of being adopted.

Premiered in the Dublin Fringe Festival last autumn and generating good word-of-mouth, this ­Ragged Ruin production returns for a ­lunchtime run.

